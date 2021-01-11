My son cracked our parental control password, so I took all of the devices away

Anyone who thinks the internet and its sprawling landscape of websites isn’t addictive either isn’t paying attention, is choosing to ignore it or is some super human disciplined enough to withstand its flashy pull.

That’s what I am finding myself faced with regarding my son. When asked why he would brazenly disobey his parents by spending night after night watching mindless gamer videos on YouTube, he replies, “I try not to do it, but I just can’t stop myself.” We haven’t even gotten into the shark-infested waters of social media yet, but the draw of a site that offers an endless queue of video content is proving to be a battle my 11-year-old is ill-equipped to win.

This isn’t just the excuse-making of a devoted mother; this is evidenced by the people responsible for creating these sites. The algorithms are created to attract us humans as consumers of their virtual wares and keep us there for as long as possible.