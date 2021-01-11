My son cracked our parental control password, so I took all of the devices away

My newly minted 11 year-old son, Declan, is starting 2021 on tech lock down. No tablet, no laptop (outside of school work) and no video games — period.
My son’s burden is only magnified by the fact that Santa (and Grammy) just delivered a fresh infusion of fun new Nintendo games and Roblox Robux, the in-game currency required if you want to buy new accessories for your avatar like clothes and cats.
The decision to revoke Declan’s tech privileges for 14 days wasn’t made arbitrarily. After a similar stint in the device doghouse back in the fall, I put parental controls on his devices. Problem solved, right? I thought so, but it appears I underestimated my children’s disinterest in the finer details of my life.
Even though my children have a general idea that I have a birthday, the exact day would be an absolute mystery to them. As to my age, I believe the general consensus is that I’m old, but not as old as my husband. Therefore I was confident when I chose the year of my birth as the four digit code on the controls.
It turns out YouTube is the siren call of the internet my son simply cannot ignore. Combine a fifth grade boy’s will and determination with a long winter break and a super lame passcode and voila! It should have come as no surprise to me that he silently liberated himself from his digital shackles. And yet I was indeed surprised, then disappointed and then increasingly troubled.
Anyone who thinks the internet and its sprawling landscape of websites isn’t addictive either isn’t paying attention, is choosing to ignore it or is some super human disciplined enough to withstand its flashy pull.
That’s what I am finding myself faced with regarding my son. When asked why he would brazenly disobey his parents by spending night after night watching mindless gamer videos on YouTube, he replies, “I try not to do it, but I just can’t stop myself.” We haven’t even gotten into the shark-infested waters of social media yet, but the draw of a site that offers an endless queue of video content is proving to be a battle my 11-year-old is ill-equipped to win.
This isn’t just the excuse-making of a devoted mother; this is evidenced by the people responsible for creating these sites. The algorithms are created to attract us humans as consumers of their virtual wares and keep us there for as long as possible.
When all of these devices started making their way into our hands and homes, we were completely unaware of the impact they would have. We handed smartphones and tablets off to our children early on as a way to distract or reward them. It should come as little surprise that these tiny people are growing into technology-dependent beings — and that was before 10 months of pandemic living, which has all of us heavily reliant on our devices as portals to (as well as distractions from) the outside world.
In the short term, Declan is going to have to earn back the trust he lost in regards to his device habits. The longer term, however, is going to be the real challenge. That includes figuring out a balancing act of being connected and not controlled by the virtual world.
Oh, and getting better passwords.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.