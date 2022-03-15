My son is starting to need me less, and it makes me sad

It started slowly.

First it was getting dressed by himself. Feeding himself. Washing himself in the bath. Putting his shoes on and tying them all by himself. It was all stuff he could do but still needed my help and supervision.

Today, it feels like my 8-year-old son, Sam, doesn't need me for too much. He reads on his own. He takes showers. He's even recently started making his own breakfast in the morning (toast and cereal mostly).

He's such a big boy, and I am constantly asking myself, "When did this happen?"

My 5-year-old son, Elliott, is also becoming fairly independent, but he still needs a lot of assistance, so it hasn't hit me as hard yet. Maybe it's because Sam is my oldest and lately the Facebook memories have been hitting me right in the feels with lots the baby Sammy pictures.

A few weeks ago, my husband and I woke up a little late on a school day. Panicked, we went downstairs to wake the boys and get our morning started. But what we discovered shocked us.

Sam was setting the table with breakfast for him and his brother. He said, "Oh, hi, mommy! I got breakfast ready for me and Elliott."

I looked at him, somewhat dumbfounded, and said, "Oh, hey Sammy. That's awesome! Great job!"

He only burned the toast a little bit (so we helped by explaining how to set the toaster timer), and Elliott poured just slightly too much cinnamon and sugar on his slices. But all in all, I'd call it a success.

I was in a daze the rest of the morning. It was the first time he'd done something like that — though he's definitely helped me or my husband with that stuff. I couldn't help but dwell on it and think how fast this precious time with my young children is going.

Soon enough Sam will be in middle school. Then high school. He'll eventually drive himself to school and everywhere he needs to go. He'll have to make big decisions by himself including how to handle money so he can pay for his bills, rent, etc. I can't be with him every step of the way like I am now when he's holding $100 of Christmas/birthday money and wants to buy that $99.99 Lego set that he doesn't really need but, yes, is super cool.

While part of me thinks it's really nice to have my kids gain some semblance of independence — giving one less bath, for example, is great — the other part of me doesn't want to accept it. Being there and helping my children with everything is all I've ever done thus far as a parent. This sitting back and watching part of parenthood has been hard for me. I'm sure it gets easier (at least, that's what I've been told by fellow parents who have gone through it), but it doesn't feel like it.

So I guess I sit here in limbo — watching my kids gain more and more independence, and cherishing every moment they ask for my help.

***

Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.

