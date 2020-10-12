My son’s bedroom is an anxiety-inducing pit

But my fridge isn’t the problem. I can close the door on the refrigerator and forget all about it. It’s when I turn around and see the kitchen table and the countertops that I’m met with an organizational chaos I can’t shut out of sight.

And in the case of Declan’s lair, sure I can keep his door closed, but I know what lurks behind it — a yawning hellmouth of boy clutter. I once dared cross its threshold and immediately stepped on a rogue checker piece that imbedded itself into the soft underpart of my foot. If it was ever a mystery as to how game pieces get lost — making it impossible to play Clue without substituting the lead pipe with a grey Lego — I think I have successfully figured out the answer, Sherlock Holmes style.

The thing is, Declan is really proud of how his room looks. He claims it’s a reflection of his creativity. So where do I draw the line on what he envisions his space to look like and what I require it to be so it's not a triggering event any time I pay him a visit?

I’m not a complete autocrat, but I do tend to air on the side of “my house, my rules” as a practicing philosophy. So Declan and I are working on a compromise. He can keep his room true to his freewheeling ideals as long as clean clothes get put away and there is at least one hazard-free passage from the door.