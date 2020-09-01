My youngest turned 4 and I can't stop wondering if I should have another baby

It feels like yesterday that he was born. That first week after his birth I just stared at him for probably a good week, unable to fully process the fact that he was there in front of me — finally! I had such a long, tough pregnancy with that kid, which included a molar pregnancy scare (my doctor at the time couldn't find him on the ultrasound machine), terrible morning sickness and gestational diabetes.

I've continued to be overjoyed by Elliott as he's grown. He's become so independent, which is weird for my husband, Kevin, and me to process considering he was once our little "Velcro" baby and slept with us every night for the first 11 months of his life. Now he sleeps on his own, gets up on his own, dresses himself (he does really good most of the time!) and can even use a stool to get his own snacks (much to our chagrin). He's so smart and loves listening to his brother read him stories. He can write his name amazingly well for being newly 4 and is always asking us how to spell specific words so he can practice writing them. I predict he'll be reading in no time at all!