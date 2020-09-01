My youngest turned 4 and I can't stop wondering if I should have another baby

On Sunday, my youngest son turned 4.
Four.
I can't believe it. To me, Elliott should still be "baby Eh-oh-wit," as his brother, Sam, always used to say.
It feels like yesterday that he was born. That first week after his birth I just stared at him for probably a good week, unable to fully process the fact that he was there in front of me — finally! I had such a long, tough pregnancy with that kid, which included a molar pregnancy scare (my doctor at the time couldn't find him on the ultrasound machine), terrible morning sickness and gestational diabetes.
So when he arrived safe and sound in my arms, I was overjoyed.
I've continued to be overjoyed by Elliott as he's grown. He's become so independent, which is weird for my husband, Kevin, and me to process considering he was once our little "Velcro" baby and slept with us every night for the first 11 months of his life. Now he sleeps on his own, gets up on his own, dresses himself (he does really good most of the time!) and can even use a stool to get his own snacks (much to our chagrin). He's so smart and loves listening to his brother read him stories. He can write his name amazingly well for being newly 4 and is always asking us how to spell specific words so he can practice writing them. I predict he'll be reading in no time at all!
As his birthday approached, I noticed a slight uptick in the common question: "So is it time to have another baby?"
Honestly, I've been wondering it myself. I would love to have a third kid. The idea of never being pregnant again or having a tiny baby of my own to hold makes me sad.
But I feel so torn when I really sit down and think about it.
The more rational part of my brain wonders things like, "Do we have the money? Do we have space in our home? What about gestational diabetes? And will I have postpartum depression again? At almost 36, am I too old? Did I wait too long? And what about having a baby during a pandemic? Am I ready for nearly nine months of being sick and feeling miserable?"
Also, both my kids are fairly independent, sleep through the night and are potty trained. It's pretty nice.
But my heart tells me, "Do it!" Morning sickness is really only a blip in the grand scheme of things, right? And having gestational diabetes was terrible but kept my pregnancy weight gain at a healthy amount, right?
I have lots of people backing up my heart. My husband is on board and so are my kids. They ask about a baby sister a lot. Of course, I tell them I can't choose whether it'll be a boy or girl. They say they're fine with either but they'd rather have a baby sister.
Oh boy.
Pretty much everyone is on the "have a third baby" train. I just have to figure out — and soon — where I'm at exactly.
When I ask my friends who are done having kids how exactly they knew they were done, many tell me it was just a feeling of holding that last baby and knowing that was it. (Though some tell me they would have more kids if money and space weren't an issue.)
Maybe that's my answer. If I'm honest with myself, I don't feel done. I feel a bit scared to take the plunge. But it feels like the right thing to do. I am fairly certain that if I don't have a third, I will regret it later in life. And I'd rather deal with nine months of feeling miserable than live the rest of my life wondering what our family would have been like with three kids.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!