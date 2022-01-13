Nail biting: It's a common behavior in childhood, but make sure it doesn't become chronic

Have a child who gnaws on their nails? Don't worry, nail biting is a common behavior in childhood, and may affect up to 50 percent of children.

Nail biting, or onychophagia, typically emerges in children around 3 or 4 years old. As your child ages, he or she will most likely grow out of it. Your child may chew on his/her nails for a variety of reasons, including curiosity, boredom, habit, imitation or as a way to relieve stress.

Nail biting is the most common of the “nervous habits," which also includes nose picking, hair pulling and thumb sucking.

So long as your child isn’t hurting him or her self and doesn’t seem overly stressed, simply keep nails neatly trimmed and allow the habit to break on its own. Do, however, keep an eye out for chronic nail biting.

What are the symptoms of chronic nail biting?

If your child’s nail biting leads to sore and bloody fingers, he or she is doing other worrisome behaviors (hair pulling, picking at the skin) or not sleeping well, consult your doctor. There may be psychiatric reasons behind it. Chronic nail biting can lead to serious problems in the nail bed and beyond including: