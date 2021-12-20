National Cookie Exchange Day is Wednesday. Check out this family's five favorites

2. Chocolate roll-out cookies. This is a relatively new addition to our cookie lineup, but it was an instant favorite has been Mara’s choice for the past few years since it contains her favorite ingredient of all time — chocolate. These roll-outs aren’t just for the winter holidays; we make them year-round. Whether we cut black cats for Halloween, pumpkins for Thanksgiving, hearts for Valentine’s Day or bunnies for Easter, the one thing I’ve learned about this recipe is no matter how many dozen I make — they always want more.

3. Spritz cookies. It’s not Christmas to me unless there are Spritz cookies. I’ve been helping make these at the holidays since I was old enough to hold the cookie press. While the shapes stay uniform, the flavoring each family calls their own is unique. Whether your dough carries a hit of vanilla, lemon or almond extract (my personal favorite), these little bite-size sweets are good enough to take with after-dinner (or morning) coffee.