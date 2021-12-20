National Cookie Exchange Day is Wednesday. Check out this family's five favorites

My son may have unmasked the true identity of Santa, and this is the first time in 15 years I’m not sending out holiday cards — but there is one holiday staple that’s not going to change any time soon.
And that is the annual baking of Christmas cookies.
They say “love” is the secret ingredient in all home-cooking and baking, but I think when it comes to my 11-year-old son, Declan, and 10-year-old daughter, Mara, “hard work” is what makes my homemade cookies taste so delicious. At least, that’s what I am surmising based on their selections, which all require the dough be chilled, rolled, cut, baked and then decorated.
Wednesday is National Cookie Exchange Day, so fire up the ovens if you haven’t already and make some of your holiday favorites. Here is a list of my family’s top picks.
1. Gingerbread people. Declan is absolutely mad for gingerbread cookies. I think the only thing he enjoys more than eating the cut-out creations (he insists head first is the ONLY way) is decorating them. It may take a lot of effort on the front end to get these little people cooling on a wire rack, but the decorating is a breeze thanks to my little kitchen elves. I hope whoever gets our cookies likes frosting because the elves tend to be heavy-handed with the sugary topping.
2. Chocolate roll-out cookies. This is a relatively new addition to our cookie lineup, but it was an instant favorite has been Mara’s choice for the past few years since it contains her favorite ingredient of all time — chocolate. These roll-outs aren’t just for the winter holidays; we make them year-round. Whether we cut black cats for Halloween, pumpkins for Thanksgiving, hearts for Valentine’s Day or bunnies for Easter, the one thing I’ve learned about this recipe is no matter how many dozen I make — they always want more.
3. Spritz cookies. It’s not Christmas to me unless there are Spritz cookies. I’ve been helping make these at the holidays since I was old enough to hold the cookie press. While the shapes stay uniform, the flavoring each family calls their own is unique. Whether your dough carries a hit of vanilla, lemon or almond extract (my personal favorite), these little bite-size sweets are good enough to take with after-dinner (or morning) coffee.
4. Santa Surprise. Do you love peanut butter cookies and Snickers candy? Then this is the recipe for you. My husband, Peter, is a big fan of these, but no one loves them more than his big brother, Jim. For years, this has been the only gift request from my dear brother-in-law, and last year when the pandemic kept us from getting together, I put a batch together and sent it special delivery. Not only do they taste yummy, but they ship beautifully as well.
5. Reindeer Eyes. Looking for an easy, kid-friendly, no-bake holiday recipe? This is for you. Grab a bag of pretzel rings, a block of meltable almond bark and some festively colored M&Ms and you have yourself a fun was to pass an afternoon with the kids. Little hard work is necessary and end-of-project snacks are included.
Depending on what confection you choose to celebrate, just remember that all the hard work is so worth it when it comes time to sit down, relax and snuggle up with a cookie — or five. Happy baking!
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.