National Doughnut Day, Elkhorn Days and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place June 3-6.
1. Celebrate National Doughnut Day. Friday is National Doughnut Day. Get your free doughnut at one of several local organizations. Come to NFM, 700 S. 72nd St., from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. to get a free Hurts Donut. Plus, you can play games, snap pictures at the doughnut-themed selfie wall and take a doughnut-themed kids craft. All while supplies last. Dunkin Donuts locations are offering a free doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last. Krispy Kreme is offering any doughnut free, no purchase necessary, at participating locations. Finally, LaMar’s Donuts, located at 17202 Audrey St., is offering a free Ray’s Original Glazed Donut.
2. Check out a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. Thursday’s Out and About storytime will take place at Lauritzen Gardens at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. There will also be several online family storytimes. See the schedule here.
3. Have fun at Elkhorn Days. The annual event will take place through Sunday with a movie, crafts, food, a family fun festival, live music, hot air balloon rides, the pancake man, fireworks and more. This year’s theme is World of Wonders. More.
4. Kick off summer at Do Space. On Saturday, Do Space will host a virtual kickoff for their Summer Passport Program: Code, Make, Learn & Explore Saturday at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Mr. C, the creator of the YouTube channel LearningScienceIsFun, will start the event with a fun STEM activity. See a list of activities and register here. The passport program, for ages 3 to 13, provides free resources that engage children of all ages in tech-related education activities. Passports can be picked up at Do Space starting Saturday and can also be accessed digitally at dospace.beanstack.org. When kids complete a passport activity, they can mark it as complete on Beanstack to earn points. The more points you get, the more prizes you can receive. Prizes can be picked up from Do Space from June 5 through Aug. 30. Additionally, Do Space is offering Summer Project Kits. Families can pick up two new projects to take home and complete every two weeks throughout June and July.
5. Learn about animal tracks. The Omaha Public Library will host a “Poop & Paws” virtual field trip with Morrill Hall at The University of Nebraska State Museum. As part of the museum’s new exhibit, kids and families can learn how to identify the tracks and poop of the creatures living outside your home.The event will be held through Zoom. Registration is required. More.
6. Learn about STEM. The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum is taking their STEM programs on the road to Omaha. Come to The Venue at Highlander, 2120 N. 30th St., Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to experience hands-on challenges, interactive displays, live demonstrations, make-and-take activities and science, technology, engineering and math stations brought to you by universities, community partners and local businesses. Travel to each STEM station to collect stamps for your passport and turn it in for a prize once it’s complete! To check out a schedule of events, as well as fun activities, click here. The event is free. More.
7. Experience living history. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., visitors who come to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park will catch a glimpse of the activities that would have taken place at this 1820’s era outpost. Trades such as blacksmithing, carpentry, coopering, tin smithing, and more will be demonstrated throughout both days. Period crafts, such as spinning, weaving and quilting, will also be highlighted. A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required for all vehicles to enter the park and can be purchased at the site. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child. More.
8. Check out the 47th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival. This year, the festival will look a little different compared to years past. Instead of a three-day festival, the festival will take place mid-May through mid-June and will feature a mix of online, virtual and outdoor activities that celebrate the arts and support local artists. This year’s central theme is “Put the Heart in Omaha Art.” To see a list of events, artists, music and more, visit www.summerarts.org.
9. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, 2021, people can visit one of the Passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
10. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library recently kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program, which runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for SRP as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
11. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
12. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
13. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
14. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
15. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
16. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.