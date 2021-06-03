National Doughnut Day, Elkhorn Days and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

4. Kick off summer at Do Space. On Saturday, Do Space will host a virtual kickoff for their Summer Passport Program: Code, Make, Learn & Explore Saturday at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Mr. C, the creator of the YouTube channel LearningScienceIsFun, will start the event with a fun STEM activity. See a list of activities and register here. The passport program, for ages 3 to 13, provides free resources that engage children of all ages in tech-related education activities. Passports can be picked up at Do Space starting Saturday and can also be accessed digitally at dospace.beanstack.org. When kids complete a passport activity, they can mark it as complete on Beanstack to earn points. The more points you get, the more prizes you can receive. Prizes can be picked up from Do Space from June 5 through Aug. 30. Additionally, Do Space is offering Summer Project Kits. Families can pick up two new projects to take home and complete every two weeks throughout June and July.