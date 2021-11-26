National French Toast Day is Sunday. Here are 3 recipes to try

It's very likely we’ve all been eating non-stop for the last 24 hours. I don’t know about you but I’m already over the turkey leftovers, endless desserts and all of the dishes. My plan for the weekend is the opposite of Thanksgiving food, which means tacos, pizza and (a personal favorite of my kid) breakfast for dinner.

When I heard this Sunday is National French Toast Day, I knew we’d be participating — since French toast is a favorite around here. I feel like we’ve tried all kinds of recipes over the years, but here are three of our current favorites.

A few notes: The best bread to make French toast with is brioche bread. We often do plain and add seasonings ourselves, but cinnamon brioche bread is also amazing! Finally, the Mexican French toast has taken us years to perfect. We still can’t quite get it as good as the locals, so if you're ever in Mexico at some point, make sure to try it there!

Favorite Easy French Toast

Ingredients:

• 1 loaf brioche bread

• 8 eggs

• ½ cup milk

• Cinnamon to your liking