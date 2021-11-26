National French Toast Day is Sunday. Here are 3 recipes to try

It's very likely we’ve all been eating non-stop for the last 24 hours. I don’t know about you but I’m already over the turkey leftovers, endless desserts and all of the dishes. My plan for the weekend is the opposite of Thanksgiving food, which means tacos, pizza and (a personal favorite of my kid) breakfast for dinner.
When I heard this Sunday is National French Toast Day, I knew we’d be participating — since French toast is a favorite around here. I feel like we’ve tried all kinds of recipes over the years, but here are three of our current favorites.
A few notes: The best bread to make French toast with is brioche bread. We often do plain and add seasonings ourselves, but cinnamon brioche bread is also amazing! Finally, the Mexican French toast has taken us years to perfect. We still can’t quite get it as good as the locals, so if you're ever in Mexico at some point, make sure to try it there!
Favorite Easy French Toast
Ingredients:
• 1 loaf brioche bread
• 8 eggs
• ½ cup milk
• Cinnamon to your liking
• Vanilla to your liking (the more the better at our house!)
• Butter (it needs to be cold and in a stick form to work best)
Directions:
1. Heat your griddle to 325 degrees.
2. Whisk the eggs, milk, cinnamon and vanilla in a pie dish.
3. Once the griddle is heated, melt the butter on the griddle. I like to just use the stick to rub all over each spot before I place the bread on it).
4. Dip the bread, one slice at a time, into the mixture. Make sure to dip one side, then turn it over and dip the other side. Place the piece on the buttered part of the griddle.Repeat until the griddle is full.
5. When the piece begins to get golden brown, flip it over and cook the other side. Don't forget to butter the griddle before you place the piece of bread back down.
6. Repeat the above steps with the remaining bread. Serve with strawberries and syrup!
Favorite Fancy French Toast: Grand Marnier French Toast
Ingredients:
• 1 loaf brioche bread
• 8 eggs
• 3/4 cup milk
• ¼ cup Grand Marnier (the alcohol will cook off; no need to worry if little ones are eating this!)
• 1 tablespoon grated orange peel
• ½ teaspoon vanilla
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• Powdered sugar (for garnish)
• Butter (cold)
Directions:
1. Heat griddle to 325 degrees.
2. Whisk the eggs, milk, Grand Marnier, orange peel, cinnamon and vanilla in a pie dish.
3. Once the griddle is heated, melt the butter on the griddle. Then dip the bread, one slice at a time, into mixture. Place the piece on the buttered part of the griddle. Repeat until the griddle is full.
4. When the piece begins to get golden brown, flip over and cook the other side. Again, don't forget to butter the griddle before you place the piece of bread back down. Repeat the above steps with the remaining bread.
Garnish with powdered sugar and syrup and enjoy!
Favorite French Toast from Afar: Mexican Cinnamon-Sugar French Toast
Ingredients:
• 1 loaf brioche bread
• 6 eggs
• 1 ½ cups milk
• 1 tablespoon of bourbon (optional)
• 1 tablespoon vanilla
• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
• ¼ cup cinnamon sugar mix (to make your own, combine approximately ¼ cup of sugar with 2 teaspoons of cinnamon)
• Butter (cold)
Directions:
1. Heat griddle to 325 degrees.
2. Whisk the eggs, milk, bourbon, vanilla and nutmeg in a large shallow baking dish.
3. Set ½ of the pieces of bread in the mixture for 10 minutes, turn over and let them set an additional 10 minutes.
4. Once the griddle is heated, melt butter on the entire griddle. Cook the pieces of bread until they are golden brown and flip over.
5. Immediately sprinkle cinnamon and sugar mixture onto the golden side of the bread you just flipped.
6. Once the second side is golden brown, flip once more to have the cinnamon/sugar side cook for an additional one or two minutes (until the sugar side becomes slightly caramelized).
Serve with syrup or whipped cream and enjoy!
Jaime Wyant is a stay-at-home mom who was born and raised in Omaha. She enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family.