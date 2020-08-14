Need a babysitter? These Omaha parents made an app for that

Last year, Kellee Mikuls had tickets to a Friday night showing of “Hamilton” in Omaha. Like any parent in a similar situation, she started texting on Monday to find someone to watch her three children.
FIfteen babysitters later, she finally secured someone just hours before the show. Sound familiar, moms and dads?
Mikuls knew there had to be an easier, faster way to get a response. So together with her brother-in-law, Richard Tom, they created Swishboom, an app that connects families with their network to schedule childcare.
Swishboom takes the natural way a parent finds a babysitter — using who they know or asking a friend who they suggest — and organizes it in an easy-to-use app.
During registration, the app asks users if they are a family or babysitter. Families plug in their children and add in their network. Babysitters confirm they are at least 13 years old and add in families they know and trust.
From there, parents can add babysitters they currently know and use from their phone’s contact list. Swishboom will then generate a text to be sent to those sitters to join the app — which is free for them.
Families can also connect with friends and family through the app, which allows them to access the babysitters they know and trust.
It’s really all about building a network, the co-founders said. The bigger a family’s network, the faster a job will be claimed. This type of network also keeps families safe by not having strangers come into their homes.
“The networks typically consist of sitters, friends, family, neighbors and co-workers that families would feel comfortable getting sitter referrals from,” Mikuls said.
Both families and babysitters have the ability to pass on babysitters or jobs, and contacts can be removed from the app as well. Additionally, families are responsible for paying babysitters outside of the app, though the creators hope to add a payment feature.
Getting the app off the ground wasn’t exactly easy. Because the pair have families and work full time — Mikuls is a commercial real estate broker and Tom is a software engineer — they spent many late nights and weekends building Swishboom.
They also utilized Omaha's Startup Collaborative to help determine if what they deemed as a problem was shared by other families.
“We surveyed families to understand if they, too, felt there could be a better mousetrap than the existing ‘text your sitter and wait for them to respond’ dance,” Mikuls said. “The response was unanimous.”
The app officially launched July 5 and had 500 downloads its first week, Mikuls said.
Swishboom is available nationwide and in Canada and can be found via the App Store and Google Play. A subscription is $4.99 per month, though families can take advantage of a free six-month trial offer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pair have plans to expand Swishboom to allow day-care centers to have profiles.
“We want to be a resource for working families to use when they need child care,” Mikuls said. “We plan to roll out features every month .”
They’ve also had to make some adjustments to some of the challenges the coronavirus has caused. Currently, both families and babysitters are required to fill out a health questionnaire for each job.
“We also are making updates to include the ability for families to seek help with sitters who help with school and e-learning,” Mikuls said. “We have gotten loads of requests about this.”
Overall, Mikuls and Tom said they want Swishboom to be the “Uber of scheduling.”
“We have plans to go beyond babysitting, but we figure if we can make people feel comfortable with scheduling their kids, scheduling their lawn care, snow removal and pet sitting would be a slam dunk,” Mikuls said.
Right now, they have two hopes for families who use the app. The first is a life without the hassle that comes from coordinating going back to work, grabbing a bite to eat or spending time away from their families to recharge.
“As a mom, I have struggled with giving myself permission to do anything that doesn’t involve my kids,” Mikuls said. “I have been consumed with their health, school and keeping everything moving on a heightened scale since March.”
They also hope that by providing an alternate care source, society can limit exposure to those who are most at risk to COVID-19.
“Many of our users have historically used their children’s grandparents as a sitter,” Mikuls said. “With COVID, this group is most at risk, so we help provide an alternative that allows their children to be in their homes with a care provider through their trusted network.”
