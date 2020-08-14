Need a babysitter? These Omaha parents made an app for that

Swishboom is available nationwide and in Canada and can be found via the App Store and Google Play. A subscription is $4.99 per month, though families can take advantage of a free six-month trial offer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair have plans to expand Swishboom to allow day-care centers to have profiles.

“We want to be a resource for working families to use when they need child care,” Mikuls said. “We plan to roll out features every month .”

They’ve also had to make some adjustments to some of the challenges the coronavirus has caused. Currently, both families and babysitters are required to fill out a health questionnaire for each job.

“We also are making updates to include the ability for families to seek help with sitters who help with school and e-learning,” Mikuls said. “We have gotten loads of requests about this.”

Overall, Mikuls and Tom said they want Swishboom to be the “Uber of scheduling.”

“We have plans to go beyond babysitting, but we figure if we can make people feel comfortable with scheduling their kids, scheduling their lawn care, snow removal and pet sitting would be a slam dunk,” Mikuls said.