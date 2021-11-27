Need a quick mommy mood makeover? Try these 5 fun ideas.

• Get in water. Take a hot shower. Take a cold shower. Take a bath. Immerse yourself in water. Use the expensive soap scrub and the good-smelling lotion. Breathe it in and enjoy the peacefulness, even if it only lasts a few moments.

• Do nothing. I’m the type of mom who really struggles with this. The kids zone out watching their shows and my husband enjoys his football games on the weekend, but I realize I never, EVER sit down on the weekends to mindlessly watch TV while my kids are awake. I recently did this for myself and it. was. amazing. Pour yourself a cup of tea or a glass of wine and go veg out to BRAVO, HGTV, Netflix or whatever floats your boat.

• Sleep. Being a mom is exhausting, and we can only do so much. While my kids no longer nap, they still have quiet time in their rooms. I take full advantage of this and try to take at least a 20-minute nap. Anything that gives me more energy for the rest of the day!

• Music. Turn up and tune out. My husband and I switch bath duty every night. Whoever doesn’t do bath does the dishes. I love this time because I rock out to Taylor Swift (if you haven’t downloaded her last two albums, please do so) and dance around my kitchen as I unload and load the dishwasher, and it is marvelous.