With Mother's Day just around the corner, a keepsake keychain is sure to delight mom or grandma.

Shrinky Dinks are the perfect medium for kids to create this fun handprint craft. Shrink art crafts have been around for half-a-century, but they are just as much fun today.

For this activity, you'll use blank Shrinky Dinks sheets and acrylic paints. We love these adorable flowers, but you can head to the internet for more ideas for hand and footprint pictures — butterflies and fish are other popular options.

SHRINKY DINKS FLOWER KEYCHAIN

WHAT YOU NEED

» Shrinky Dinks sheets

» Acrylic paint

» Paintbrushes

» Key chain ring or clip

HOW TO DO IT

1. Paint child's hand and press firmly on the Shrinky Dink sheet. You'll want the paint thick enough to transfer a good print but not so thick that the transfer is gloppy. If the paint is too thick there's a chance it will flake off after baked.

2. Carefully use a paintbrush to touch up any places of the handprint that didn't transfer. Let dry.

3. Use a paintbrush and add a stem and leaves below the handprint. Paint a heart in the middle of the handprint.

4. Let dry completely. If the paint is wet when it's baked, it will be likely to flake off.

5. Cut out around the handprint flower. Punch out a hole in the top.

6. Bake according to Shrinky Dinks package directions.

7. Add a keychain through the hole.

