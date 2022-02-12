Need an easy Valentine idea? Try this edible sweetheart bracelet

Looking for a cute, unique spin on the traditional Valentine's Day gift this year? How about an edible do-it-yourself project?

These sweetheart bracelets are easy and fun, and the whole family can participate!

Here's what you'll need:

• Cherry Pull 'n' Peel Twizzlers

• Large marshmallows

• Sugar sprinkles

• Toothpicks

Here's how you make them:

1. Cut one cherry pull ‘n’ peel Twizzler string to fit around your wrist.

2. Use a toothpick to create two holes in one large marshmallow (one hole in the middle of each flat side).

3. With a knife, a parent can cut out a heart shape on the rounded part of the marshmallow just to reveal the sticky part of the marshmallow. Dip this part in sugar sprinkles.

4. Put each side of the Twizzler string in the side of the marshmallow, slide it onto your wrist and enjoy!