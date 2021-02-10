Need help keeping masks on kids? Here are some expert tips

The CDC recommend masks as being the best way to prevent the spread of COVID. This isn't new information. Adults and kids have been wearing masks for nearly a year now.

However, it can be difficult to get some young kids to wear a mask and keep it on. If you have a young child who hasn't had to wear a mask before and needs to start wearing one, here are some tips to help them become comfortable with wearing a mask.

1. Validate their concerns. If your child expresses fears or concerns about wearing a mask, listen to their concerns. Helping them process their feelings will help them understand the importance of wearing a mask. It will also give them a sense of control in their decision to wear a mask.

2. Lead by example. Children like to imitate adults. If a parent is consistently wearing a mask and the child sees this, they will be more willing to wear their mask. Try wearing a mask for a little while at home with your child. This practice at home will help children feel more comfortable wearing a mask so that when the time comes for them to wear one when they venture outside the house, it will feel more normal to them.