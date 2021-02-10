Need help keeping masks on kids? Here are some expert tips

The CDC recommend masks as being the best way to prevent the spread of COVID. This isn't new information. Adults and kids have been wearing masks for nearly a year now.
However, it can be difficult to get some young kids to wear a mask and keep it on. If you have a young child who hasn't had to wear a mask before and needs to start wearing one, here are some tips to help them become comfortable with wearing a mask.
1. Validate their concerns. If your child expresses fears or concerns about wearing a mask, listen to their concerns. Helping them process their feelings will help them understand the importance of wearing a mask. It will also give them a sense of control in their decision to wear a mask.
2. Lead by example. Children like to imitate adults. If a parent is consistently wearing a mask and the child sees this, they will be more willing to wear their mask. Try wearing a mask for a little while at home with your child. This practice at home will help children feel more comfortable wearing a mask so that when the time comes for them to wear one when they venture outside the house, it will feel more normal to them.
3. Decorate or personalize. Making the mask something your child wants to wear will help immensely. Letting your child pick the color or pattern may help the experience feel more normal. Additionally, if the fabric allows, having your child decorate their mask with fabric markers or iron-on patches gives them a sense of ownership, and they will be excited to wear it and show it off.
4. Play with the masks. Allowing a child to play with the mask is a fun way for them to get used to wearing one. Additionally, placing a face masks on dolls or a favorite stuffed animal will help your child get used to seeing masks all around them.
5. Make it comfortable. If your child complains the mask hurts their ears or is uncomfortable, try other solutions. There are many inventions that have come out such as a headband with buttons, an elastic strap on the back of the head and so on. Try one of these to help your child feel more comfortable while wearing their mask.
6. Use positive reinforcement. Using positive reinforcement, such as small praises or rewards when your child wears a masks and keeps it on, will help them learn.
