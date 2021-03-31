Need some last-minute Easter baskets ideas? We've got you covered

The Easter Bunny is coming to town and, if you're like me, the Amazon cart might say delivery is not expected until April 6th.
While the kids might tolerate an elaborate story once about baskets being dropped off late because the bunny is small and can only hop so far (believe me, I've done it), they're not likely to buy it a second time. With three elementary-aged kids at home, I love keeping the fun of any holiday going with some treats and fun folklore like that of a bunny who delivers goodies to welcome spring.
If you need to make a quick trip to the store before the weekend, here are a few fun ideas to fill those Easter baskets.
1. Fun outdoor toys and activities. Easter baskets come at the perfect time to restock all the supplies for outdoor fun. Some of my favorite items to include are sidewalk chalk, bubble soap, jump ropes and water balloons. Even with "tweens" in the house, these small gifts still bring big smiles.
2. Supplies to start a garden box or herb garden. Seed packets or small herb plants, kid-sized gardening gloves and a trowel are fun items to inspire some help with backyard gardening.
3. Fresh craft supplies or new craft kits. After a long winter indoors, all of our craft supplies could use some refreshing. Easter baskets full of new markers, paints, ribbon, beads or craft kits are a favorite in our house.
4. Vacation-themed gifts. Is your family considering venturing out on a road trip or taking that vacation you had to postpone last year? My favorite Easter basket to put together is one that is vacation-themed! Be sure to include items your kids will need anyway, like a swimsuit, flip flops, sunglasses, a themed T-shirt, new shorts, a baseball or sunhat. It's also a great way to start the countdown for your family's trip.
5. Summer essentials. I was sure that the year I waited until Saturday to fill baskets was going to be met with little faces who thought the bunny had lost its mind and gone to the wrong house. I was out of ideas, out of time and the store shelves were out of anything cute. I ended up filling our kids' baskets with personal sunblock, lip balm, cooling towels, new water bottles and draw-string tote bags. Everything to get them ready for the upcoming season. To my surprise, they actually really liked everything!
6. Snacks you would never buy them. I think part of the fun of any stocking stuffer or basket like this is keeping the "magic" alive. I like to buy a few snacks to tuck in that "mom" would never buy. These are things they always ask for that get a quick "no" in the grocery store. For our kids, these are Doritos, Twinkies, pre-made pudding cups and small cans of soda. Clearly the "Easter Bunny" had to bring these because mom would never buy them in a million years. (Little do they know, I love Doritos, too.)
For me, the best part of making these baskets — whether I start planning in February or make a last-minute trip to the store on Saturday night — is the opportunity to get creative and have a little fun. That and picking up some Doritos for myself.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.