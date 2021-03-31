Need some last-minute Easter baskets ideas? We've got you covered

4. Vacation-themed gifts. Is your family considering venturing out on a road trip or taking that vacation you had to postpone last year? My favorite Easter basket to put together is one that is vacation-themed! Be sure to include items your kids will need anyway, like a swimsuit, flip flops, sunglasses, a themed T-shirt, new shorts, a baseball or sunhat. It's also a great way to start the countdown for your family's trip.

5. Summer essentials. I was sure that the year I waited until Saturday to fill baskets was going to be met with little faces who thought the bunny had lost its mind and gone to the wrong house. I was out of ideas, out of time and the store shelves were out of anything cute. I ended up filling our kids' baskets with personal sunblock, lip balm, cooling towels, new water bottles and draw-string tote bags. Everything to get them ready for the upcoming season. To my surprise, they actually really liked everything!