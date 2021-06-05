Need some solutions for those storage areas at home? Here are 4 tips.

If you are lucky enough to have a storage area, it might need cleaning out.
A storage area provides two things — space to hang onto items we need occasionally such as holiday decorations or camping gear and the opportunity to delay a decision about an item. Not sure you need it? Just put it in your storage space.
If this sounds familiar, your storage area might need some tending. Below are some tips.
To get started, keep it simple.
Touch every item/box and decide if it is keep or don’t keep. Pull the don’t keep items out of the space.
During this phase try not to dig through boxes with a lot of stuff. Just set those aside to sort later in the process. Another thing to avoid is trying to determine what to do with items you are no longer keeping.
That decision alone can stop the clean-out process. Setting aside the items you no longer want will enable you to address that later.
For the items you are keeping, you can create zones.
The idea is to help you find things in the future. If you don’t spend much time in your storage area, you will forget what is where and zones will help. Some zones might include holiday, memorabilia, activity (camping supplies, sports equipment, etc.) and home (home decor, paint, tile, etc.).
After all your items are in zones, you can start cleaning out the boxes of miscellaneous items. I always recommend doing these types of boxes at the end; they can be a bit overwhelming with a lot of decisions. That means you might only be able to get through one box at a sitting. The key here is to stay focused on a simple decision: to keep and not keep. If you’re having trouble with that decision, think through what the item will look like in 5, 10 or 20 years. If in your mind, the item is still in storage in the future, then it’s probably time to let it go.
Memorabilia is sometimes the hardest.
If it’s important enough to keep then it needs to be honored and shown off. The other thing to keep in mind with memorabilia is that less is more. If you only keep a small amount of keepsakes, then they become very precious. It’s a treasure. If your storage is full of them, it’s much harder to identify or find the treasures.
When you’re all done cleaning out, label everything.
Especially every box or bin that you can’t see inside. Most people don’t spend a lot of time in their storage spaces. If there aren’t labels on boxes, you’ll be opening them to remember what’s in them. Label, label, label. It will help you in six months, I promise.