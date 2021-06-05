Need some solutions for those storage areas at home? Here are 4 tips.

After all your items are in zones, you can start cleaning out the boxes of miscellaneous items. I always recommend doing these types of boxes at the end; they can be a bit overwhelming with a lot of decisions. That means you might only be able to get through one box at a sitting. The key here is to stay focused on a simple decision: to keep and not keep. If you’re having trouble with that decision, think through what the item will look like in 5, 10 or 20 years. If in your mind, the item is still in storage in the future, then it’s probably time to let it go.

Memorabilia is sometimes the hardest.

If it’s important enough to keep then it needs to be honored and shown off. The other thing to keep in mind with memorabilia is that less is more. If you only keep a small amount of keepsakes, then they become very precious. It’s a treasure. If your storage is full of them, it’s much harder to identify or find the treasures.

When you’re all done cleaning out, label everything.

Especially every box or bin that you can’t see inside. Most people don’t spend a lot of time in their storage spaces. If there aren’t labels on boxes, you’ll be opening them to remember what’s in them. Label, label, label. It will help you in six months, I promise.