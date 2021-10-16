Need something fun to do with the entire family this fall? Check out these 10 options

There’s no better season than Nebraska in the fall. There’s something almost magical about it. With the turning of the leaves, fire pits and the start of Husker football season, the whole state seems to come alive, myself included.

Fall became even more fun once I had kids of my own to enjoy it with — a cornucopia of football, family, food, fun and festivities. Here are a few fall activities your family can enjoy during this festive time of year.

1. Have fun at a pumpkin patch. Nothing says fall in Nebraska quite like a pumpkin patch. For many families, this becomes a favorite fall tradition. Corn mazes, hayrack rides, haunted barns and pumpkin picking are just some of the fun you and your family can have. Check out this list of pumpkin patches around the metro area.