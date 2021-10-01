New Omaha selfie spot hopes to empower people of all ages

Oh Snap! in Omaha is an “innovative, ever-evolving selfie studio designed to stimulate outrageous fun,” said owner Elictia Hart.

Hart, 49, said the idea for the selfie studio came while she was visiting another state.

“I saw something similar and thought, ‘Oh my gosh. I would love to do one of those in Omaha in one of our main malls,’” said Hart.

One unique aspect Hart brings to her selfie spot is its twist in positivity. Hart, who is married and has 14-year-old twins, hopes the studio serves as a source of empowerment for kids.

“We wanted to create a safe space, and everything your eyes are looking at are positive deposits,” she said. “That’s so important — encouraging kids especially that, yes, they can.”

Two local women, Jeni Langfeldt and Kalen Phillips, helped her get the business off the ground.

At the studio, all you need is a phone, which you plug into a Ring light at each area. Just use the clicker and take your own selfie. Then you can upload the photo or video to your preferred social media site.

There is no time limit once you’re inside the studio space. “You can spend as much time as you want doing all your social media stuff,” Hart said.