New Omaha selfie spot hopes to empower people of all ages

“Let’s take a selfie!”
You hear it all the time. They’re snapped at Disney World, at the ocean, with your kids at the zoo, at Husker games, on the pedestrian bridge or in front of a colorful mural somewhere around Omaha.
Selfies can be taken anywhere — even selfie museums, a somewhat new phenomenon popping up around the world.
Today, you can find them in shopping malls and trendy nightlife areas. Locally, there’s The Selfie Spot in Benson and Selfie World in Shadow Lake Towne Center. Omaha’s newest selfie spot, Oh Snap!, opened Friday inside Westroads Mall near the former Younkers department store.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where selfie museums started or when the world’s first museum opened. Some credit interactive art installations where selfies were encouraged. Others look at the Museum of Ice Cream, an ice-cream themed interactive art space filled with things like a pool full of plastic sprinkles and bright colors. The Atlantic described the museum “as if Willy Wonka had redesigned his factory for the selfie age.” There locations in New York, Austin and Singapore.
Oh Snap! in Omaha is an “innovative, ever-evolving selfie studio designed to stimulate outrageous fun,” said owner Elictia Hart.
Hart, 49, said the idea for the selfie studio came while she was visiting another state.
“I saw something similar and thought, ‘Oh my gosh. I would love to do one of those in Omaha in one of our main malls,’” said Hart.
One unique aspect Hart brings to her selfie spot is its twist in positivity. Hart, who is married and has 14-year-old twins, hopes the studio serves as a source of empowerment for kids.
“We wanted to create a safe space, and everything your eyes are looking at are positive deposits,” she said. “That’s so important — encouraging kids especially that, yes, they can.”
Two local women, Jeni Langfeldt and Kalen Phillips, helped her get the business off the ground.
At the studio, all you need is a phone, which you plug into a Ring light at each area. Just use the clicker and take your own selfie. Then you can upload the photo or video to your preferred social media site.
There is no time limit once you’re inside the studio space. “You can spend as much time as you want doing all your social media stuff,” Hart said.
There will be about 20 different themed stations throughout the studio where people can take selfies.
A few current examples include a red “Husker-themed” room, a "Tiffany" room with pearls and sunglasses, a throne made of real Nike shoes, a "Made in Nebraska" room with artwork from local artists and a "Pretty in Pink" room, which includes a neon wall sign and a ball pit filled with pink balls. A seasonal room will change with each season or holiday. Additionally, the stations will change every two months to keep things fresh and to keep people coming in, Hart said.
Hart is thankful for all the people — artists, schools, churches and more — who have partnered with Oh Snap! to create all the selfie stations.
“It’s been so awesome to have people come and help, whether they’re building a spot or putting together a scene,” Hart said. “In terms of community, it’s been amazing. I think everyone has really embraced the idea of creating a place like this; a space that’s great for families to use.”
But Hart stressed that it’s more than just a place for kids, teens or 20-somethings.
“We’re hoping it’ll be a place where if you want to take a picture, you can come,” Hart said.
Hart said it’s perfect for individuals, groups of friends or even families. They’re looking to invite people to host birthday parties, prom groups, bachelorette parties, senior photos and family photos. Professional photographers are welcome to tag along. There are even dressing rooms so people can change outfits if they want.
“I remember childhood memories of taking pictures at old-school pic places like J.C. Penney's,” Hart said. “Those were special times. Fast forward and this is the modern version of that.”
Tickets are $20 per person (kids 2 and younger are free). No appointments are necessary, Hart said. Walk-ins are welcome.
Overall, Hart believes there's something for everyone to enjoy at Oh Snap!
"We just wanna be the best at creating a place where people can create selfies, make TikToks or just have fun with family."