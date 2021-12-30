New Year's Eve fireworks, holiday poinsettia show and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Check out a Bubbly New Year's Eve party. The Omaha Children's Museum will host a Bubbly New Year's Eve party Friday. The event will include a bubble wrap stomp, a goody bag to take home and other bubble-themed activities. There will be be multiple bubble drops throughout the day. The event is included with regular admission and is free for members. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

2. Watch some fireworks. The free New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular will take place Friday at 7 p.m. Enjoy the spectacular firework show — part of the Holiday Lights Festival — from your vehicle or home. Arrive early and park for free to view the up-close show in the viewing areas listed here. The fireworks will be launched from Parking Lot D of the CHI Health Center.