New Year's Eve fireworks, take a hike and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Check out a Bubbly New Year's Eve party. The Omaha Children's Museum will host a Bubbly New Year's Eve party Friday. The event will include a bubble wrap stomp, a goody bag to take home and other bubble-themed activities. There will be be multiple bubble drops throughout the day. The event is included with regular admission and is free for members. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
2. Watch some fireworks. The free New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular will take place Friday at 7 p.m. Enjoy the spectacular firework show — part of the Holiday Lights Festival — from your vehicle or home. Arrive early and park for free to view the up-close show in the viewing areas listed here. The fireworks will be launched from Parking Lot D of the CHI Health Center.
3. Take part in the Holiday Lights Festival. Celebrate the holidays with the 22nd annual Holiday Lights Festival, which goes through Jan. 3, 2022. There will be lighting displays in the Old Market, North Omaha and South Omaha. The Old Market display will take place from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. The North Omaha display will cover a six-block area around 24th and Lake Streets. In South Omaha, the display will light up 24th Street between L and Q Streets. More.
4. Check out Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum will host its annual Christmas at Union Station now through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and more.
5. Drive around Omaha to view Christmas lights. Grab the family, hop in the car with some hot chocolate and drive around and view the dozens of Christmas light displays around the Omaha area. Check out our full list here.
6. Check out the Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. Plus, visit the decorated tree in Farnam Court. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14, 2022. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
7. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
8. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
9. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
10. Go on a hike. Fall is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
11. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
12. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.