Next in Fashion: Local kids learn modeling, sewing, design, branding, marketing and more

Hudson said fashion builds transferable skills, such as math, engineering, science, artistic aspects and more.

"It works a lot of different parts of the brain," she said. "It engages kids in subject matter they might not engage in normally. And it gives them confidence in areas they might not have been interested in."

Each age group works on a small project — a felt purse for little kids and a zipper pouch for teens — at the beginning of the week and then focuses the rest of the week on creating a garment they'll wear at a fashion show for parents.

For the final project, the camp collaborates with Goodwill, who provides a wardrobe of clothing which kids can go in and use as fabric.

"They'll select a few items and use those to turn it into a different type of garment," Hudson said. "It's also a lesson in sustainability; how can you learn to take something old and make it new?"

Top campers will get to show their garment on the Omaha Fashion Week runway during the August season.

Hudson said they do a survey at end of camp and found that parents say their kids have a lot of fun, grow in confidence and come away with new skills.

"I hope they walk away inspired and feel if there’s something in life, they can do it," Hudson said. "A lot of them are coming to us because they have an interest in fashion, and I hope they can walk away thinking, 'I can do this.'"

