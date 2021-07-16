Next in Fashion: Local kids learn modeling, sewing, design, branding, marketing and more

This week, dozens of Omaha kids learned to design, make and model their own clothing.
They learned to hand-stitch, sew on buttons and a zipper, cut out patterns and fabric and use a sewing machine. They practiced sketching fashion designs, and modeling skills such as posture and how to enter a room with confidence.
It was all part of Omaha Fashion Camp, a five-day program for kids ages 6 to 17 hosted by Omaha South High School and held at the Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. In return for hosting camp, Omaha Fashion Week helps produce South High's annual fashion show at no cost to the district.
The camp grew out of Omaha Fashion Week, said Brook Hudson, who is an Omaha Fashion Week producer. The camp is a collaboration between OFW and Develop Model Management, a regional modeling and placement agency.
"Really, it was a response to a lot of questions from parents around educational opportunities for kids interested in fashion," she said. "We have a lot of great programs in Nebraska, but nothing for younger-aged kids. This camp was a response to that."
The camp, now in its seventh year, gives kids and teens an introduction to all aspects of fashion — modeling, sewing, design, branding and marketing. This year's class of 70 kids is a record number for the camp, which had a waiting list. They've already opened registration for next year's camp, which will take place July 11-15, 2022. Cost is $225 and includes three and a half hours of instruction every day. Snacks and materials are provided.
Hudson said fashion builds transferable skills, such as math, engineering, science, artistic aspects and more.
"It works a lot of different parts of the brain," she said. "It engages kids in subject matter they might not engage in normally. And it gives them confidence in areas they might not have been interested in."
Each age group works on a small project — a felt purse for little kids and a zipper pouch for teens — at the beginning of the week and then focuses the rest of the week on creating a garment they'll wear at a fashion show for parents.
For the final project, the camp collaborates with Goodwill, who provides a wardrobe of clothing which kids can go in and use as fabric.
"They'll select a few items and use those to turn it into a different type of garment," Hudson said. "It's also a lesson in sustainability; how can you learn to take something old and make it new?"
Top campers will get to show their garment on the Omaha Fashion Week runway during the August season.
Hudson said they do a survey at end of camp and found that parents say their kids have a lot of fun, grow in confidence and come away with new skills.
"I hope they walk away inspired and feel if there’s something in life, they can do it," Hudson said. "A lot of them are coming to us because they have an interest in fashion, and I hope they can walk away thinking, 'I can do this.'"