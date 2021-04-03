Nice weather is coming – don't forget the sunscreen

“I really love it when families get outside,” said Dr. Jeremy Granger, a pediatrician with Boys Town Pediatrics and a dad of two with an active lifestyle. “Good habits start early.”

An essential one is protecting skin from the sun.

“Sunscreen is a must,” the physician said. “The earlier in life you get your first sunburn, the higher your risk of skin cancer in your lifetime.”

His recommendation: Apply sunscreen to exposed skin before heading out the door and repeat every two hours while outside.

But not just any sunscreen. “Some sunscreens contain chemicals that are bad for kids,” the physician said. (Find product ratings from the Environmental Working Group at ewg.org).

Granger also recommends avoiding outdoor walks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun’s rays can do the most damage. And dress your child in loose-fitting clothing that blocks the sun’s rays but isn’t too hot.

“Children get warm riding in a stroller.” Check on your little passenger every 15 or 20 minutes,” Granger said.