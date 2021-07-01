No matter the time of year, make your child's birthday special with these tips

Big production or small and easy? You decide! Summer is a wonderful time to host parties, and children who have birthdays during this time of year have many choices available. The party can be a backyard bash with lots of activities and guests, or a small personal group that is more quiet and controlled and can be easily moved indoors if the weather changes drastically.
Traditions are important, so celebrate on the very day they were born if possible. Share with the child what the day was like when they arrived and joined your family. Was it sunny and warm, or stormy and wet? Share stories of that day, including some humorous ones such as “On the way to the hospital, your dad had to stop and get gas and a coffee!” or “You were in such a hurry that you were born 15 minutes after we arrived at the hospital and the doctor was not even there yet!”
You can help your child feel special without spending a lot. The stories about the day they were born and what you love about them will help your child put the day in perspective. It’s a fun chance to celebrate with family and friends. It isn’t all about gifts.
• Involve your child in the planning process. If a theme can be chosen early, you can be watching for good deals and sales on decorations and paper goods. You might even find you have some treasures at home already that work with your theme.
• Plan the activities that will occur during the party. Make sure they can be easily carried out and are age and developmentally appropriate for the guests.
• Set a beginning and ending time of the party. This will not only help those parents who will attend with their children or need to arrange for drop off and pick up times, but also help you to wrap the party up and have time for cleaning and relaxation when it is over.
• Create a guest list. You and your child can decide if you want to make the party mostly friends or family.
• Once the guest list is determined, invitations can be prepared and sent. Will these be hand-written and mailed, emailed or delivered in person or with a phone call from the child? Make sure your child is involved regardless of how guests are invited. Be sensitive as to how they are delivered so as not to make other kids feel excluded.
• Make this planning process fun. The planning and the anticipation of the event should be as much fun as the event itself.
• Encourage your child to practice good manners by thanking guests for coming and for any gifts they receive. It may help to practice this skill ahead of time.
Remember, it doesn’t have to be a big production. Sometimes the smallest and most simple parties with close friends and family make the biggest and best memories.
***
Pat Thomas of Boys Town's Family Hotline wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.