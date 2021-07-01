No matter the time of year, make your child's birthday special with these tips

Big production or small and easy? You decide! Summer is a wonderful time to host parties, and children who have birthdays during this time of year have many choices available. The party can be a backyard bash with lots of activities and guests, or a small personal group that is more quiet and controlled and can be easily moved indoors if the weather changes drastically.

Traditions are important, so celebrate on the very day they were born if possible. Share with the child what the day was like when they arrived and joined your family. Was it sunny and warm, or stormy and wet? Share stories of that day, including some humorous ones such as “On the way to the hospital, your dad had to stop and get gas and a coffee!” or “You were in such a hurry that you were born 15 minutes after we arrived at the hospital and the doctor was not even there yet!”

You can help your child feel special without spending a lot. The stories about the day they were born and what you love about them will help your child put the day in perspective. It’s a fun chance to celebrate with family and friends. It isn’t all about gifts.