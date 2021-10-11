No more slug bug? Try the Tesla Zap instead

Introducing the Tesla “Zap.” I didn’t come up with the name. My suggestions of Tesla Touch, Tesla Tap or Tesla Tag were pooh-poohed by the younger voter consortium. Apparently, alliteration is lost on my children.

As for the rules of the game, well, they are a bit hazy. It’s not that I have a difficult time grasping how the game is played. It’s more that Declan and Mara seem to be in a constant state of negotiating what is fair play or not. Side note: Describing what they are doing as “negotiating” is really putting a shine on the actual arguing and tears of frustration shed each day in the passenger row of my car.

The one thing I was able to sort out was how a player is “zapped” once their opponent spots a Tesla. It isn’t a light push or poke on the arm, but instead a pinch that seemed to escalate in intensity as the game went on. Then there was the whole business of saving up spotted cars to exact a later zap at home.

All of this accumulated zapping resulted in my children having matching bruises on their upper arms. That’s when I laid down the final and binding rules of the game. No hard pinches and no saving up “zaps.” Any fighting or deviating from the rules (or any more bruises) and the game is forever over.