No more slug bug? Try the Tesla Zap instead

Growing up riding around in my parents’ car, nothing snapped my sister and me out of the backseat monotony quicker than catching a glimpse of a Volkswagen Beetle.
We'd shout “SLUG BUG!” at the top of our lungs and then a round of arm punching would begin. Good times. Maybe not for my mom and dad, but for us kids discovering a hidden Slug Bug in traffic was the closest thing to a kid legally winning the lottery.
When I became a parent, I passed on the road tradition to my own kids. But, sadly, the day of the Volkswagen Beetle is coming to a quiet end. Fewer and fewer of the vintage varieties can be spotted on the snow- and salt-covered streets of the temperate Midwest, and the newer models are going out of production. So what does a kid do to fill the void?
If, as the proverb says, “necessity is the mother of invention,” then I would guess boredom is a first cousin. Nothing gets the creative juices going like being a kid stuck in the backseat of a car in traffic. My 11-year-old son, Declan, has a stash of books for just such occasions. Recently, he’d been really stuck on a Smithsonian reference book on maritime adventure. Yep, really page-turning stuff. However, that doesn’t really entertain his 9-year-old sister, Mara, who, unlike her brother, does not have a deep passion for hearing the finer points about the history of ships.
Recently, their backseat boredom sparked the creation of a new game.
Introducing the Tesla “Zap.” I didn’t come up with the name. My suggestions of Tesla Touch, Tesla Tap or Tesla Tag were pooh-poohed by the younger voter consortium. Apparently, alliteration is lost on my children.
As for the rules of the game, well, they are a bit hazy. It’s not that I have a difficult time grasping how the game is played. It’s more that Declan and Mara seem to be in a constant state of negotiating what is fair play or not. Side note: Describing what they are doing as “negotiating” is really putting a shine on the actual arguing and tears of frustration shed each day in the passenger row of my car.
The one thing I was able to sort out was how a player is “zapped” once their opponent spots a Tesla. It isn’t a light push or poke on the arm, but instead a pinch that seemed to escalate in intensity as the game went on. Then there was the whole business of saving up spotted cars to exact a later zap at home.
All of this accumulated zapping resulted in my children having matching bruises on their upper arms. That’s when I laid down the final and binding rules of the game. No hard pinches and no saving up “zaps.” Any fighting or deviating from the rules (or any more bruises) and the game is forever over.
After that, there was once again peace from the backseat. Maybe they’re simply keeping the bickering to angry whispers or finding different body parts to pinch, but as long as we have a quiet, bruise-free existence, I’m staying out of it.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.