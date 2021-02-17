No one told you how weird your mid-30s would be

I remember my parents very clearly at the same age I am now, and they were so old to me. Parents wore practical shoes, never went on vacation without us, drove minivans and talked about retirement funds. Now here I am, wearing sneakers, driving a mom-mobile, feel guilty when I think about leaving the kids behind for a weekend and am excited to talk about refinancing our mortgage to a lower rate. I don't know how to get on TikTok, but Facebook is my jam.

I've now been a professional for more than 15 years, and while I love what I'm doing, I often wonder just exactly how I got here. What happened to my dreams of starting a wedding planning business (inspired by J.Lo) or a cupcake bakery (inspired by the 2000s)?

The truth is I'm older and wiser and know the answers — event planning makes me tired, and I can't bake — but the fact that I know these truths bums me out a little.

And that's the paradox of the mid-30s. We know who we are, but aren't quite sure where we are going. There are days it is so clear; where revelations about our core values come to us in pure bolts of lightning. But then there are days where we just want to go to our parent's house and take a nap on their couch. We've started to think back on the "glory days" of our 20s, grateful to not have to live our mistakes again, but also secretly wish we weren't too tired to stay out past 11 p.m.