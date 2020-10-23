No trick-or-treating? Here are alternative ways parents, kids are celebrating Halloween this year

Halloween during a pandemic is taking some creative thought on the part of parents, businesses and city officials.
Local officials are recommending social distancing, outdoor activities and trick-or-treating only in small groups. Businesses and organizations are adjusting their traditional Halloween events, some offering spooky drive-thru experiences. And while several parents we spoke with said they are planning on traditional door-to-door trick or treating, most said they’re staying home and finding other fun ways to celebrate the spooky holiday.
Ian Musgrave said he and wife, Christina, plan to stay at home in Bellevue with their two kids and dress up, watch scary movies, eat candy and do FaceTime trick-or-treating with friends and family.
Isela Rangel-Rocha of Omaha is having a pizza and ice cream party with her family, then plan to watch Halloween movies.
“If the weather is nice, I want to do an outside movie night with a projector, popcorn and candy,” said Tamra Baxter of Plattsmouth.
Omaha mom Natasha Kessler-Rains and her family will have an at-home Halloween party, where they'll dress up, make Halloween-themed snacks, play games and watch a movie.
Other local parents are decorating the outside of the house, going on a neighborhood scavenger hunt, having a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt around the yard or inside their house, hosting a virtual costume contest or spooky storytime, carving jack-o'-lanterns or making Halloween treats and crafts.
But what about handing out candy to kids still wanting to go the more traditional route?
For families planning to hand out treats on Halloween night, the Douglas County Health Department suggests individually-wrapped goodie bags for families to grab from a table at the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard.
Officials also recommended social distancing of 6 feet or more, and those preparing individual goodie bags should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
Omahan Michelle Bruckner plans to hand out treats at a safe distance via a DIY candy chute. Bruckner, husband, Martin, and daughter, Harper, 9, “absolutely live for Halloween,” so she wanted to find a way to still celebrate and hand out candy to kids.
“I still remember that year growing up that Halloween was canceled because of the weather. We were devastated,” she said. “With my husband being immune-compromised, we figured it wasn't the best idea to have a bunch of kids come up to the house, so I knew I had to figure something out.”
The candy chute seemed like a “natural answer," she said. She searched Pinterest for ideas and decided to decorate it like the sandworm monster from the 1988 movie “Beetlejuice.” (The Bruckners are big Tim Burton fans.)
The chute, which took about three hours to create over two days, contains a secret compartment in the sandworm’s neck that allows the candy to slide and drop out of the mouth and into passing kids’ buckets or bags — “a trick and a treat,” she said. There’s a black cauldron at the bottom to catch any wayward candy pieces.
“I had a vision and love to craft, so I just started gathering materials I had and made a pattern for the outer head and just went from there,” Bruckner said. “I eyed everything else and just trimmed or placed things as I went.”
Because so many friends requested specifics for how to make the chute, Bruckner’s husband, Martin, wrote a how-to article for BoredPanda.com.
If you’re wanting to get out of the house and celebrate Halloween, many local businesses and organizations have come up with a fun, safe alternative — the Halloween drive-thru.
This safe, contactless Halloween experience lets parents and kids get out of the house to visit not-so-scary “haunted” attractions from the safety of their cars. A few businesses hosting drive-thru experiences include VIP Car Wash, Oak View Mall, Walmart and the Durham Museum.
Jessica Brummer, director of communications for the Durham Museum, knows holiday traditions mean a lot to families.
“So many people are looking for a safe way to still have fun and make memories,” she said. “We knew our traditional indoor event wouldn’t be possible to have this year so we went to work on other ideas.”
During the Oct. 27 event, called the Great Halloween Drive-Thru, families can dress in costume or decorate their car and drive through the museum’s parking lot to see themed stations like the Wild West Saloon and the Zombie Zone. There will also be other displays from community partners such as the Omaha Children’s Museum, The Rose Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, Fontenelle Forest, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, NE SciFest, Old Market Association and TreeRush Adventures. Kids will be able to collect treats and trinkets along the way.
“I am really excited and grateful that so many of our arts and culture organizations are partnering with us to make this a wonderful community event,” Brummer said. “Anything we can provide that can give a bit of a ‘normal’ right now is worth the time and energy in our eyes.”
Being able to celebrate favorite holidays and traditions in some shape or form is more than welcome in a year that has been anything but normal.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
