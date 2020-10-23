No trick-or-treating? Here are alternative ways parents, kids are celebrating Halloween this year

“So many people are looking for a safe way to still have fun and make memories,” she said. “We knew our traditional indoor event wouldn’t be possible to have this year so we went to work on other ideas.”

During the Oct. 27 event, called the Great Halloween Drive-Thru, families can dress in costume or decorate their car and drive through the museum’s parking lot to see themed stations like the Wild West Saloon and the Zombie Zone. There will also be other displays from community partners such as the Omaha Children’s Museum, The Rose Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, Fontenelle Forest, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, NE SciFest, Old Market Association and TreeRush Adventures. Kids will be able to collect treats and trinkets along the way.

“I am really excited and grateful that so many of our arts and culture organizations are partnering with us to make this a wonderful community event,” Brummer said. “Anything we can provide that can give a bit of a ‘normal’ right now is worth the time and energy in our eyes.”

Being able to celebrate favorite holidays and traditions in some shape or form is more than welcome in a year that has been anything but normal.

