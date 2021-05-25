Normally I welcome the end of the school year, but this time it's different

It sounds cliché, but it genuinely feels like only yesterday we dropped her off at kindergarten. Now, somehow in the blink of an eye, she’s become this beautiful, capable, incredible young woman in the final few years of her secondary education.

A year ago, I couldn’t imagine her being anything but my little sidekick, but this year I’ve watched her grow up, mature and become this young adult who is so much more responsible than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to believe she’s old enough to take on this new life challenge, but it honestly takes my breath away at how ready she is to face it.

It’s the hardest and most beautiful thing in the world to watch your kids grow up right in front of you. Parts of me will always see Stella as a dark-haired baby with the biggest, bluest eyes I’d ever seen. I still remember her first steps, her toddler messes and her playground tears. Now she’s moving into a phase of life where she doesn’t need me to hold her hand, clean up after her or kiss away her boo-boos. Those days of needing mom for everything are over. She’s taking steps to become her own, independent woman. I am so excited for her and I want time to screech to a halt all at once.