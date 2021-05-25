Normally I welcome the end of the school year, but this time it's different

The school year is winding to a close, but that doesn’t mean it's slowing down.
May is packed with school projects, final sporting events, award ceremonies and all the last-minute things teachers and administrators try to squeeze in before summer. When we eventually hit that last day of school, I’ve traditionally felt like a combat hero just off the battlefield. We always seem to limp, army crawl and fight our way over the finish line. It’s never easy.
This May was no different. Actually, it may have been worse.
After a strange year of COVID restrictions, new schools for four of my kids and lots of sickness, I’m so ready for summer. There are only a few days left of this school year, and I can barely tolerate the drop offs, pick ups and rigid schedules. Give me summer or give me death.
Except there’s a foreboding nature to this end of school year that I’m not ready for — no matter how much I want it to be over. Because it’s not just the end of a school year, it’s the end of an era.
My oldest daughter, Stella, is an eighth grader. Which means, in only a few short days, she’ll officially shed middle school life and step into high school. I couldn’t be more proud and more distraught all at once.
She’s already had a few tastes of high school this month. She’s had open gyms and practices to attend. We’ve paid her summer league fees and met all her coaches and administrators at her new school. Now all that’s left is eighth grade graduation and my girl will officially be a high schooler.
It sounds cliché, but it genuinely feels like only yesterday we dropped her off at kindergarten. Now, somehow in the blink of an eye, she’s become this beautiful, capable, incredible young woman in the final few years of her secondary education.
A year ago, I couldn’t imagine her being anything but my little sidekick, but this year I’ve watched her grow up, mature and become this young adult who is so much more responsible than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to believe she’s old enough to take on this new life challenge, but it honestly takes my breath away at how ready she is to face it.
It’s the hardest and most beautiful thing in the world to watch your kids grow up right in front of you. Parts of me will always see Stella as a dark-haired baby with the biggest, bluest eyes I’d ever seen. I still remember her first steps, her toddler messes and her playground tears. Now she’s moving into a phase of life where she doesn’t need me to hold her hand, clean up after her or kiss away her boo-boos. Those days of needing mom for everything are over. She’s taking steps to become her own, independent woman. I am so excited for her and I want time to screech to a halt all at once.
This is the way it’s supposed to be. As parents we know we’re doing a good job if they stop needing us for every little thing. But gosh, it’s so hard to let them go, let them make mistakes, let them learn from those failures, let them do stuff on their own, let them need us less. And then not need us at all.
For the first time ever, I’m enjoying every single last-minute school project instead of dreading the work and stress. I’m soaking up all the concerts and long-winded ceremonies. The final middle school games. I'm even enjoying the drop offs and the pick ups. Because I know in just a blink of an eye, she’s going to be driving herself to and from school and she won’t even need me for that.
Eighth grade is coming to an end and so is this precious season of life with her. I am breathless with nerves for what comes next. Yet I'm also excited, too, and so very proud. I watch her struggle with fear over this new phase of life, but I also see her enjoy the new freedoms and responsibilities, and carefully take tentative steps forward into this new chapter. I have faith she’s going to be alright, and I hope I’ve done my job to the best of my ability so that every day going forward she’ll need me just a little bit less.
Even while I love her a little bit more at the same time.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.