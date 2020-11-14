Not spending Thanksgiving together? Here are 8 ways to make it a special day anyway

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday — really! Family, food, the parade, our traditions — the whole thing. For a lot of families, Thanksgiving might look different this year.
I had tell my kids that our large family gathering just can’t happen for the health and safety of everyone. We’re all disappointed, but we’re looking for ways to make the holiday still feel special in non-traditional ways. If you are, too, here are some ideas to consider.
1. Prepare goodie boxes. Make your friends and family feel special with personalized goodie boxes. Include things like thanksgiving décor, candles, baked goodies, crafts, pumpkin spice coffee and maybe a festive nail polish color. Deliver these before the big day.
2. Let the kids help. From decorations to food, let the kids have a hand in creating the magic of the day. Get them crafting paper chains, name cards, food labels, hand-drawn turkeys and colorful leaves to adorn the house. They can also help plan and prep the menu — studying family recipes and writing grocery lists.
3. Have fun with a Thanksgiving Parade. Host your own special drive-by Thanksgiving Day parade for your family, friends and neighbors. Make signs, decorate your car and dress up. Spread some holiday cheer to your loved ones from a safe distance. You can also watch the televised parade together and vote for your favorite floats and balloons.
4. Have a delivery potluck. Divvy up family favorite recipes, with everyone making a dish or two, and deliver your batch of sides to family and friends. You'll get familiar food with less work!
5. Eating together virtually. It’s not the same, I know. But this year isn’t the same. Set up a virtual holiday get together so you can laugh, talk and eat together nontraditionally.
6. Celebrate outside. Depending on the weather (I know, it’s Nebraska), you and your family can dine safely al fresco. Watch the weather and maybe celebrate a few days early if needed.
7. Begin new traditions. When I moved to Nebraska with my parents and siblings, my mom was so masterful in creating new traditions for our little family. They never felt less special even though it was just the six of us. This year can be special for your family, too, even if it is on a smaller scale. Start traditions specific to your family. Do the kids hate pumpkin pie? Make a carrot cake instead. Always wanted to look at Christmas lights on Thanksgiving night? Now you can. Find ways to make the day special and yours.
8. Get together after dinner. Being together unmasked and eating might be too great a risk to you and loved ones, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see each other safely. Bring your masks and visit your loved ones after dinner is done.
Planning any fun new Thanksgiving activities or traditions? Feel free to share in the comments below.
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
