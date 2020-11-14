Not spending Thanksgiving together? Here are 8 ways to make it a special day anyway

4. Have a delivery potluck. Divvy up family favorite recipes, with everyone making a dish or two, and deliver your batch of sides to family and friends. You'll get familiar food with less work!

5. Eating together virtually. It’s not the same, I know. But this year isn’t the same. Set up a virtual holiday get together so you can laugh, talk and eat together nontraditionally.

6. Celebrate outside. Depending on the weather (I know, it’s Nebraska), you and your family can dine safely al fresco. Watch the weather and maybe celebrate a few days early if needed.

7. Begin new traditions. When I moved to Nebraska with my parents and siblings, my mom was so masterful in creating new traditions for our little family. They never felt less special even though it was just the six of us. This year can be special for your family, too, even if it is on a smaller scale. Start traditions specific to your family. Do the kids hate pumpkin pie? Make a carrot cake instead. Always wanted to look at Christmas lights on Thanksgiving night? Now you can. Find ways to make the day special and yours.

8. Get together after dinner. Being together unmasked and eating might be too great a risk to you and loved ones, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see each other safely. Bring your masks and visit your loved ones after dinner is done.