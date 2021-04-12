O-h n-o! My kids understand my coded words. What now?

Well, I had a good run, but the days of speaking freely in front of my children without them paying attention or understanding have officially come to an end.
My 11-year-old son, Declan, and my 9-year-old daughter, Mara, have started listening in on my conversations and, as an additional inconvenience, are comprehending them.
The moment you become a parent, your journey of creative adult conversation begins. First it’s saying anything with a smile on your face and a sing-song lilt to your voice in the presence of your cooing infant. You can engage in a disagreement with your spouse or some real talk with your girlfriends as long as the words sound happy: “If I don’t get some sleep, I’m going to lose my mind! Yes I am; yes I am. Who’s a big guy?”
Next, as the baby starts to understand key words like "ice cream" or red flag phrases like "doctor’s office," parents start the spelling method. There is no quicker way to realize what a terrible speller you are or how sleep deprived you’ve become than when spelling something longer than C-A-K-E is a struggle.
When spelling stopped working, I pivoted to code talk and upped my vocabulary game to exchange messaging with my husband. But now that party is over. The kids have academically caught up and I’ve got to get a new game.
But while Declan and Mara may understand the words that I’m saying, the nuances of speech still elude them. Context and sarcasm are two concepts they have yet to fully grasp. This wasn’t a problem when I was sure they weren’t listening, but now that they are? Oof. Like when you answer your sister’s phone call by jokingly telling her to “lose your number.” Mara appears out of thin air asking why I’m angry at Auntie.
For a long time, I coasted in the wake of my children’s indifference. Unlike friends of mine, who had to speak cryptically or whisper that they’d have to “call me later,” I was able to happily chat away safe in the knowledge that my kids could care less what I had to say. But not anymore.
I’ve been suddenly thrust into the deep waters of trying to have an adult conversation in a house with little ears lurking everywhere (though the kids still keep that selective hearing loss reserved for requests to do their chores or get off their devices).
The timing isn’t the best, either. COVID-19 is still here and not everyone has been vaccinated, so meeting up with friends is a delicate dance. It’s still a lot of phone calls that kids seem to pop in on from out of the woodwork to interrupt. I get it, though. With the exception of school and outdoor masked meet ups, Declan and Mara have been housebound for the better part of a year. They’re bored, and listening in on mom’s phone calls is one way to pass the time.
So now in order to out-navigate my children, I need to tap into my inner teenager. I need to remember all the tricks and sly maneuvers I used back in high school to talk to my friends in front of my parents without them gleaning what we were really talking about.
Once again, parenting proves to be for the young at heart.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.