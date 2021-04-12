O-h n-o! My kids understand my coded words. What now?

Well, I had a good run, but the days of speaking freely in front of my children without them paying attention or understanding have officially come to an end.

My 11-year-old son, Declan, and my 9-year-old daughter, Mara, have started listening in on my conversations and, as an additional inconvenience, are comprehending them.

The moment you become a parent, your journey of creative adult conversation begins. First it’s saying anything with a smile on your face and a sing-song lilt to your voice in the presence of your cooing infant. You can engage in a disagreement with your spouse or some real talk with your girlfriends as long as the words sound happy: “If I don’t get some sleep, I’m going to lose my mind! Yes I am; yes I am. Who’s a big guy?”

Next, as the baby starts to understand key words like "ice cream" or red flag phrases like "doctor’s office," parents start the spelling method. There is no quicker way to realize what a terrible speller you are or how sleep deprived you’ve become than when spelling something longer than C-A-K-E is a struggle.

When spelling stopped working, I pivoted to code talk and upped my vocabulary game to exchange messaging with my husband. But now that party is over. The kids have academically caught up and I’ve got to get a new game.