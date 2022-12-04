Oh Christmas Tea: DIY project a warm and tasty gift

Tea lovers are sure to ooh and aah over this adorable DIY gift.

The difficulty scale is a little higher on this project than some of the other ideas we have, simply because you have to be careful not to burn your fingers while gluing the tea bags to the foam cone. This is a DIY that's probably better suited to teens or adults.

We made two sizes: using a mid-priced tea, the smaller tree cost $6 and the large tree $10.

Tea tree

6- or 9-inch foam cone

2-inch clay pot

Gold star or bow (see note)

Tea bags (about 20 for 6-inch and 32 for 9-inch)

Hot glue gun with glue

Optional: Paint for pot

1. Decide if you want to paint the pot or leave it plain. You can paint it brown like a tree trunk, or red or green like a Christmas-colored pot. Paint the pot if desired and let dry.

2. Carefully put a layer of hot glue on the top of the pot and secure it to the center of the base of the foam cone.

3. Put a thin strip of hot glue along the top of the back side of a tea bag. Secure it to the foam cone, careful not to burn your fingers as you hold it until dry. Slightly overlap the tea bags as you go around the base of the cone. We used five tea bags on a 6-inch cone and six on a 9-inch cone for the base layer.

4. About 1-1½ inches above the first layer, add a second layer of tea bags with hot glue. Continue working up the cone until you get to the top.

5. Add a gold star or bow to the top of the tree.

Notes: You can choose the tea based on the colors of the bags if you want a holiday-colored tree or you can choose the recipient’s favorite flavors. We found 1¼-inch gold wooden star stickers in the holiday crafts section at Hobby Lobby.