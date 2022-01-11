Omaha area boasts lots of outdoor activities, even when it is cold

The popular Mudpies program returns to Fontenelle Forest this month. It’s a structured program for children ages 3 to 5 years that encourages exploration of nature and interaction between a child and their caregiver. Each week, a natural science topic is explored through crafts, outdoor exploration, songs, stories, outdoor hikes and more. Each program will feature a different craft or activity, along with story time and an outdoor guided hike. The Tuesday and Thursday morning classes are $5 per child for members. Nonmembers pay $5 per child plus daily admission for accompanying adult(s). One adult is required for every two children. Preregistration is required.

Winter birding is also popular and you’d be surprised how many birds can be spotted at Fontenelle Forest during the winter months.

Speaking of birding, get your family involved in the Great Backyard Bird Count that runs from Feb. 18-21. Count the birds in your backyard and enter your total at birdcount.org.