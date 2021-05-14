Omaha-area parents torn on masks after new CDC guidelines

Omaha mom Jessie Hemminger Ulrich will continue to have her family wear masks.
Despite Thursday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can, for the most part, ditch face masks, she still thinks that they’re important.
Her kids, ages 10 and 7, aren't old enough to be vaccinated. Additionally, her son has a heart defect.
“If he would have COVID-related complications, it could mean an unwanted heart surgery at some point,” she said. “COVID is too unpredictable to take that chance. So until I know he can be fully protected, we will all wear them (masks) and take as many precautions as we can.”
She also works at a specialty eye care practice, where she is around patients of all ages.
“I want to protect myself as much as possible to not pass anything on to my kids or patients,” she said.
Omaha parents contacted for this article had mixed reactions to the CDC announcement, which also set businesses and attractions scrambling to re-evaluate their mask policies and plans.
Some want the protection that masks provide and are worried about being able to tell the difference between who is vaccinated and who is not.
“I'll definitely still have the kids wear them, since they are not vaccinated,” Cathy Hirsch said of her 8-year-old twins. “I'll also likely still wear a mask most of the time in busy public places like stores. In smaller gatherings, I may decide to leave it off.”
Sydney O'Brien plans for her family to continue wearing masks because her three young children aren’t yet able to be vaccinated.
“(I) want to protect them and model the behavior. I also worry about non-vaccinated people not wearing masks and setting us all back, especially with the variants,” the Gretna mom said. “Wearing one isn’t a big deal; if it helps others be safe, I have no problem doing it.”
Several family-friendly Omaha destinations are continuing to follow Omaha's mask mandate, and representatives said they’re continuing to monitor the situation and reassess as needed after Thursday’s CDC announcement.
"Right now, nothing here has changed, and that is primarily because of the Omaha mask mandate," said Dennis Schnurbusch, senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Schnurbusch said if the mandate expires, the zoo will use guidance provided by city representatives and county health officials before making any changes.
"We take that expert advice and make the best decisions we can. It's very much a process," he said. "The safety of our guests, staff and animals within our care remains our highest priority."
The Durham Museum decided a week ago to extend its mask requirement through June and reevaluate at that point, spokeswoman Jessica Brummer said.
“Mostly because we were hoping for more people to get vaccinated, especially in that teenage group, which is a big part of our audience,” Brummer said. “However, with the new announcement (Thursday), we are planning to meet next week to reevaluate.”
The Omaha Children’s Museum, which has been open to the public since Aug. 15, is following the city’s mask mandate. It requires masks for those 5 and older and recommends them for those 2 to 5.
The museum’s summer season begins May 29. Museum leaders have been working on a plan in anticipation of the mask mandate expiring on May 25.
“We had made the decision that if and when the city’s mask mandate expired, we would shift from ‘masks are required’ for entry to ‘masks are strongly encouraged and requested’ for entry,” said Executive Director Lindy Hoyer. “It’s a decision we committed to before (Thursday’s) announcement.”
Hoyer said the museum will continue to make masks and face shields available to guests at no charge. She said guests have been mostly compliant about wearing masks.
Omaha mom Kelsey Brown noted asymptomatic cases of vaccinated people contracting and spreading COVID-19, including eight members of the New York Yankees who tested positive for the coronavirus this month. None of the eight had symptoms, nor was anyone hospitalized.
"Since I have children who can’t yet receive a vaccine, I’ll still wear a mask in public and go out of my way to visit businesses that still require masks. Curbside pickup has been a lifesaver," Brown said. "I’m nervous about my children possibly catching COVID-19 and then experiencing multisystem inflammatory syndrome."
Other parents are just thankful to be able to ditch the masks altogether.
Ashley Kappas Classen, who lives in Plattsmouth, said she most likely will stop wearing a mask.
“I taught in it all year, and I’m bored of it, plus I think that a good number of other people are vaccinated, too,” she said. “I’ve become sloppy and don’t make my kids wear it, either. But I also don’t take them many places."
Omaha mom Caitlin Adams said she plans to stop wearing masks as well, “unless there is a mandate from a private business that we’re entering,” she said. “In which case, we will wear them to be respectful, even though it is unnecessary. I am looking forward to putting masks behind us.”