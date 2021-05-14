Omaha-area parents torn on masks after new CDC guidelines

Omaha mom Jessie Hemminger Ulrich will continue to have her family wear masks.

Despite Thursday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can, for the most part, ditch face masks, she still thinks that they’re important.

Her kids, ages 10 and 7, aren't old enough to be vaccinated. Additionally, her son has a heart defect.

“If he would have COVID-related complications, it could mean an unwanted heart surgery at some point,” she said. “COVID is too unpredictable to take that chance. So until I know he can be fully protected, we will all wear them (masks) and take as many precautions as we can.”

She also works at a specialty eye care practice, where she is around patients of all ages.

“I want to protect myself as much as possible to not pass anything on to my kids or patients,” she said.

Omaha parents contacted for this article had mixed reactions to the CDC announcement, which also set businesses and attractions scrambling to re-evaluate their mask policies and plans.

Some want the protection that masks provide and are worried about being able to tell the difference between who is vaccinated and who is not.