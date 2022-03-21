Omaha cat cafe is a favorite destination for this kitty-loving family

My kids really want us to get a kitten. Actually, a few kittens.

It’s a topic of conversation at least once a week — sometimes multiple times a day. My 12-year-old son, Declan, will talk about how one day he would like to have not one, but three cats. A Siamese, a black cat and an orange tabby. His younger sister, Mara, would be happy with just two. A black cat she would call Midnight and an orange tabby to be named Cheeseball.

If you are reading this and thinking, “For Pete’s sake, get these kids a cat!” ... we do, in fact, have a cat. His name is Murray.

He is a 13-year-old gray tabby who can’t stand anyone apart from me. He is MY cat and I am HIS human. I’m the only person he allows to hold or snuggle him. I am the only lap he’ll sleep on and, in some instances, the only one who he comes out of hiding to visit. And it is for the sake of my husband, Peter, that we don’t have any additional felines. He, like so many men I’ve encountered, is “allergic” to cats. Due to this undiagnosed medical exemption, we are only a one-cat-at-a-time household.

His rule, not mine.

So the issue isn’t that the kids don’t have a pet; it’s that they have a pet who won’t show them any affection or, quite frankly, even be in the same room as them unless I’m there.

Once, years ago, Mara had asked me how long cats usually live. An innocuous enough question for a girl who, at the time, was about 8 years old. I told her that cats can live to be about 18. And then she asked, “How old is Murray?” Oh, boy.

It was around this time that I realized Declan and Mara needed some exposure to other — nicer — cats. But where does one go when they want the full loveable cat experience without worrying about breaking the kids’ hearts and the “one cat” house rule?

There was a good stretch of time when people we knew were adopting kittens and let us get our fix with occasional visits, but then COVID happened. By the time people felt comfortable having a gaggle of kids over for a kitty playdate, the kitties weren’t kitties anymore. Instead, they were cats who weren’t as interested in socializing with strangers. Then I found out about the kitty café.

In downtown Omaha, there is the cutest place where you can feel good getting love-bombed by a room full of cats while also doing some good. It’s called Felius Cat Café & Rescue and it is amazing. We went for the first time last summer with my sister, Anne, and my nephew, Conroy. Since then, it is a MUST visit spot when we are in town.

You can book an appointment for just you or a crew (though they say walk-ins are welcome) and, for a small fee that goes toward caring for the cats, you can spend anywhere from 30 minutes or an hour in a sunny storefront filled with felines. All the cats are adoptable, but they are also content with spending some time playing or snuggling with their new human friends.

Last week when we went for a visit, my kids got a glimpse of their kitty aspirations when we were greeted by an orange tabby, a black cat and a Siamese. It was heaven and it may have bought Murray a little grace period from Mara’s forced snuggles.

See? Everybody wins — even the grumpy cat.

***

Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.