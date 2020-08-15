Omaha Children's Museum reopens today. Here's what to expect

Hand sanitizer stations have a superhero theme to them to entice kids and families to use them often.

The museum has altered the entrance to the museum to include enter-only and exit-only doors. Guests are required to follow directional arrows on the floor in the entrance area to enter and exit the building safely. Masks are required for everyone ages 5 and older. Face shields will be available for those who cannot wear a face mask; disposable masks also will be available. Plexiglass shields separate staff from guests at the check in area. Guests will show their tickets via their phones to create a contactless experience.

Other than the entrance and the steps leading upstairs, there are no directional arrows, so kids can roam freely to explore, play and learn.

Guests might notice a few small changes, but for the most part, all exhibits are open and working like normal. There are no longer dress-up clothes, since those are harder to sanitize often, Reiner said. There will be no daily programming at set times, but the museum will offer a pop-up cart for things such as the science show. In the grocery area, there will be carts but no longer grocery bags for kids to use. The water table will be working and there are social distance reminders on the floor for families.