Omaha Children's Museum reopens today. Here's what to expect

Cooped up kids and parents now have another family-friendly attraction to visit. The Omaha Children’s Museum reopens today — and the organization couldn't be happier about it.
"We are so excited and ready to have kids and families back in the museum," said Kim Reiner, director of marketing and public relations.
The reopening, which will be done in stages, will follow county and state guidelines to protect guests and employees from the coronavirus. The museum will be open to the public during two time slots — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Tickets, which are $10 for ages 2 and up, will be issued to a very small percentage of the museum’s capacity for the two sessions each day. The museum is limiting parties to eight or fewer people, and no large field trip groups will be allowed, Reiner said.
Reiner said museum staff will sanitize each morning, as well as between the designated time slots.
“Throughout the day, museum staff — who we’ve always had positioned in each exhibit space — will also be tasked with disinfecting high-touch items,” Reiner said. “We’ll also have disinfectant wipes throughout the building for parents who want to clean surfaces of items before their child plays with them. And we will have plenty of hand-sanitizing stations.”
Hand sanitizer stations have a superhero theme to them to entice kids and families to use them often.
The museum has altered the entrance to the museum to include enter-only and exit-only doors. Guests are required to follow directional arrows on the floor in the entrance area to enter and exit the building safely. Masks are required for everyone ages 5 and older. Face shields will be available for those who cannot wear a face mask; disposable masks also will be available. Plexiglass shields separate staff from guests at the check in area. Guests will show their tickets via their phones to create a contactless experience.
Other than the entrance and the steps leading upstairs, there are no directional arrows, so kids can roam freely to explore, play and learn.
Guests might notice a few small changes, but for the most part, all exhibits are open and working like normal. There are no longer dress-up clothes, since those are harder to sanitize often, Reiner said. There will be no daily programming at set times, but the museum will offer a pop-up cart for things such as the science show. In the grocery area, there will be carts but no longer grocery bags for kids to use. The water table will be working and there are social distance reminders on the floor for families.
“Staff will closely monitor exhibit spaces, and we will limit the amount of groups in an area, if needed,” she said. “We don’t anticipate this occurring, but we’re planning for every possible scenario.”
The Super Graviton will also be open but with some changes. The museum has an ultraviolet light cleaner that will clean the balls that float around and fall around the Charlie Campbell Science and Technology Center area. The machine will clean the balls five times a day. Some parts of the Super Graviton will now suck air instead of blowing it, and those that do blow air have been moved higher. Additionally, there will be no face paint area. Instead, kids will be able to make their own Play-Doh, which they can take home.
The museum has been closed to the public since March 14. There were limited openings since June for summer camps.
