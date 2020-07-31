Omaha Children's Museum will reopen in August with limited capacity

Cooped up kids and parents will soon have another family-friendly locale to visit.

The Omaha Children’s Museum recently announced it will reopen to the public on Aug. 15.

The reopening, which will be done in stages, will follow county and state guidelines to protect guests and employees from the coronavirus.

“We are excited to see families back at the museum,” said Lindy Hoyer, executive director.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff are our top priority. We are working hard to

finalize the details in our plan for reopening in order to reassure families and our community

that it is safe to return to Omaha Children’s Museum.”

The museum will be open to the public during two time slots — from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tickets will be limited to a very small percentage of the museum’s capacity for the two sessions each day.

Due to the limit the museum has set on group sizes — fewer than eight people — no large field trip groups will be allowed, Reiner said.