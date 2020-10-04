Omaha Conservatory of Music puts a twist on classic children's books by setting them to music

Performers include Meints (viola), Anne Madison (piano), Karina Brazas (voice), Yulia Kalashnikova (piano), Tyler Roberts (violin), Kevin Tompkins (violin), Lisa Nielsen (violin), Jesse Griggs (viola), Elizabeth Grunin (cello), Grazzia Sagastume (viola), Candace Jorgensen (cello), Cody Jorgensen (voice/narration), Kevin Sullivan (guitar), Dr. Ian Rode (trumpet), Dr. Kenneth Meints (trombone) and Dr. Marcelo Lian (piano).

“We’re very, very proud we’ve been able to continue music in this environment, in all of its challenges,” Meints said. “Music is very, very important.”

Because of the sponsorship of Debbi and Speedy Zweiback and Omaha Steaks, there will be no charge for the concert.

As important as it is to the conservatory’s artist-faculty, Meints said they hope the concert is a way for children to connect with others in their family, especially grandparents who have been more socially isolated.

Although watching in different places, they can interact with each other in a virtual watch party.

A grandma who lives in New York or Oregon can enjoy the stories with a grandchild in Omaha, Meints said. Each story has a prompt question that youngsters can ask the older person they are watching with about, creating what Meints hopes is an ongoing conversation.