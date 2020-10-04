Omaha Conservatory of Music puts a twist on classic children's books by setting them to music

Children’s books and music.
Ruth Meints, the executive director for the Omaha Conservatory of Music, can’t think of a better combination.
That’s why she and the conservatory have created an ongoing program called “In Harmony: Stories from Childhood.”
They’ve commissioned original music from artist-faculty and other area composers that will be played during the narration of several favorite children’s books. A few other stories will use already published music.
“This is really a unique opportunity for our artist-faculty,” Meints said. “Kids can see the pictures and follow along.”
The first online concert will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 11 on the conservatory’s YouTube channel.
Book selections for the concert include “Goodnight Moon,” “Gordon the Goat,” “Big Al,” “A Porcupine Named Fluffy,” “Ferdinand the Bull” and “The Ugly Duckling — A Fractured Fairytale.”
“Big Al,” “A Porcupine Named Fluffy” and “Gordon the Goat” have musical works specifically commissioned by the Omaha Conservatory, and the concert will serve as the world premiere for compositions by Dr. Stacey Barelos, Keith Davis, Dryden Meints and a new story by author and storyteller Rita Paskowitz.
Performers include Meints (viola), Anne Madison (piano), Karina Brazas (voice), Yulia Kalashnikova (piano), Tyler Roberts (violin), Kevin Tompkins (violin), Lisa Nielsen (violin), Jesse Griggs (viola), Elizabeth Grunin (cello), Grazzia Sagastume (viola), Candace Jorgensen (cello), Cody Jorgensen (voice/narration), Kevin Sullivan (guitar), Dr. Ian Rode (trumpet), Dr. Kenneth Meints (trombone) and Dr. Marcelo Lian (piano).
“We’re very, very proud we’ve been able to continue music in this environment, in all of its challenges,” Meints said. “Music is very, very important.”
Because of the sponsorship of Debbi and Speedy Zweiback and Omaha Steaks, there will be no charge for the concert.
As important as it is to the conservatory’s artist-faculty, Meints said they hope the concert is a way for children to connect with others in their family, especially grandparents who have been more socially isolated.
Although watching in different places, they can interact with each other in a virtual watch party.
A grandma who lives in New York or Oregon can enjoy the stories with a grandchild in Omaha, Meints said. Each story has a prompt question that youngsters can ask the older person they are watching with about, creating what Meints hopes is an ongoing conversation.
“Younger people can get to know older people and learn from their experiences,” she said. “We are hoping it creates a really fun activity.”
For information, go to omahacm.org/stories.
Meints said artist-faculty hope to make this an ongoing series that allows them to use their creativity while benefiting people in the community.
About 2,000 families are involved with the conservatory through lessons or music education, and Meints said the artist-faculty’s mission is to build a diverse musical community through education and performance opportunities.
With each of those families watching with others across the country, it’s a program that could benefit people everywhere.
“I don’t think anyone else in the country is doing things like this,” Meintes said. “One of our hopes is that it will become a nationally utilized online musical library.”
Our best staff images of September 2020
Pence arrives
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!