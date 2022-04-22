Omaha mom shares her journey from grief and addiction to pageant stage

I’ve always believed you can learn so much from your mistakes and gain more from your losses than your wins.

My experience competing in the Mrs. Nebraska for America Pageant in Lincoln on April 2 was proof of that.

I didn’t expect to cry when I didn’t make the top three, but I couldn’t help it. My name wasn’t called and I was overwhelmed with emotion. I practiced hard and put so much time and effort into this pageant. My friends and family were there watching me, too. The tears just kept flowing and I couldn’t stop them. My husband, Donnie, and my 10-year-old daughter, Dahlia, came to the backstage area to give me hugs and kisses, and tell me how proud they were. They told me I would forever be their “queen.”

The irony of all this is that I never — in a million years — thought I would be standing on a pageant stage, donning a blinged-out red evening gown.

I never saw myself as the pageant-type because I honestly just didn’t believe I was good enough. I remember watching pageants on TV as a young girl thinking, “That could never be me.”

My confidence started to improve in high school. I was more girly and not so much of a tomboy. I cared about what I was wearing and how my hair looked. I earned a spot on the cheerleading team my sophomore year and that’s when I realized I could accomplish anything I put my mind to.

But my life was turned upside down on July 4, 2002, when my mother — my biggest supporter — was killed in a tragic boating accident on the Missouri River. It was just a month after I graduated from Omaha Bryan High School. While all of my friends were heading to college, I turned to drugs and the streets to mask my emotions.

I didn’t know how to cope with the loss of my mother. I was heartbroken. All I wanted to do was hide — hide from the pain, hide from reality and hide from my life.

I was a homeless drug addict with nowhere to go for roughly two years. It took the support of family, friends, even some strangers and my faith in God to save my life and help me get clean. Those two years after my mom died sucked everything out of me. My self-worth and my confidence was shattered.

Even though I struggled with the idea of getting on stage because of my past, being a part of the Mrs. Nebraska for America pageant helped me to feel empowered again. It showed me that even after heartbreak, bad choices and grief, I could still pick myself up, hold my head high and go after my goals.

Competing in this pageant had been a goal of mine since 2016, when I first attended the pageant to support a friend who was competing. Sitting there watching those women on stage gave me goosebumps and left me in tears.

The women I competed with did the same thing to me. They were all so inspiring and I loved learning about their stories and hearing how they are making a difference in our community. It’s a sisterhood of strong, supportive women that I’ve gained and I am so grateful for that.

I definitely didn’t walk away empty-handed. I also won the “Entourage Award,” which is given to the competitor who sells the most tickets to the pageant. I had so many people who love me there to support me, and that made me feel like the real winner. They weren’t just there to cheer me on in hopes of winning the title. They were cheering me on because of the woman and mother I’ve become. Because I didn’t give up on my dreams regardless of my past, and I’m showing my daughter that anything is possible when you believe in yourself.

***

Jacqueline Jo Harris is an Omaha native, wife and mother of one daughter. She’s a top sales account manager for a Fortune 500 Company and is passionate about empowering women through volunteering, fashion and public speaking. Email her at jacquelinejoharris@gmail.com.