Omaha Public Library to host virtual Storybook Land event this Saturday

Every year, the Omaha Public Library hosts their annual Storybook Land event, where kids get a chance to meet favorite storybook characters in person and take pictures.

While an in-person experience won't be possible this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the library still plans to push forward with the event for the seventh year in a row.

This Saturday, Bruce the Bear, Cookie Mouse, Ladybug Girl, Pinkalicious, Taco Dragon and the Very Hungry Caterpillar will join OPL librarians to share stories, songs, dancing and more online at this character extravaganza.

The online event will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. No registration is required. Join the library via Zoom or watch as it's streamed from OPL's Facebook page. For more information, click here.