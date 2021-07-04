Omaha Public Library will get you through the dog days of summer

It’s July, and we are now officially in the “dog days of summer,” referring to the timeframe between July 3 and Aug. 11 — typically the hottest and longest days of the year.

Though this phase has less to do with dogs than it does the alignment of the stars, at Omaha Public Library it’s the perfect time to promote this year’s Summer Reading Program theme, “Tails and Tales,” filled with fun animals and fantastic stories.

SRP kicked off on June 1, and there’s still plenty of time to participate. All ages are encouraged to visit any of OPL’s 12 Omaha locations or omahalibrary.org to sign up. Kids and teens will receive a free book to keep just for registering. Read or listen for 10 hours and track your time to be eligible for additional prizes. Also, OPL staff have embraced the “Tails and Tales” theme and put together a variety of programs and services to help keep you connected to the fauna of our world throughout the summer.