Omaha Village Co-Op school is 'joyous' place for students and families

Two-thirds of the families have Black, multiracial and/or non-White children, giving the school a strong source of diversity in culture and experiences.

“One of the most important parts of that, something that brought us all together, was this understanding we now have of who Christopher Columbus was. He’s still getting a lot of play in schools and history books,” Berry-Fisher said. “What does education look like where we never learn about Christopher Columbus? What if we focus on history that gives focus to people whose voice has yet to be heard? What if we learn about indigenous tribes instead of Christopher Columbus?”

While creating a school, they’ve also created a community, one that was able to steer completely clear of COVID-19.

It’s become a village for other siblings and for the parents, who don’t hesitate to call one another if they need babysitting help or if they want to discuss everyday issues such as race, sex, parenting and work. They all agree they’ve never had this level of support.

Berry-Fisher is even writing a book that is coming out this fall about the building of the co-op lifestyle. It’s called “No Mom Left Behind: How the Village Built Itself.”