On National Laundry Day, this mom admits one of her greatest secrets

I hold a lot of unpopular opinions.
I like restaurant food better than homemade. I’ll always choose beer over wine, and when they make a movie adaption of a book, I almost always prefer the movie.
But today — National Laundry Day — feels like the appropriate time for me to admit what might be my most unpopular opinion of all: I love doing laundry.
And I’ve loved it for a very long time.
I realized early on that laundry was one of the easiest chores in the house, so as a preteen, I always volunteered to do it. I already had a part-time job as a dishwasher at a restaurant, so I didn’t want to do more dishes. I also worked at a beauty shop where I did dusting and vacuuming, so those tedious chores were out too. Not being outdoorsy, I couldn’t be bothered to do outside chores like pulling weeds or mowing the lawn.
No, I knew laundry was the chore for me.
If I volunteered to do laundry, all I had to do was dump some clothes into a machine, go do whatever I wanted for a while, move the wet clothes to the dryer and then, when they were dry, I could just fold them while I watched TV.
The TV was the clincher for me.
And that’s still how I look at laundry today — as the perfect excuse to watch a lot of television.
No one can say you’re being unproductive while you are doing laundry. No one can say you’re not helping around the house while you’re pairing up socks and folding T-shirts.
You are obviously being productive and helping out. I mean, just look at that massive pile of shirts you just folded.
If it just so happens you can fold laundry while also watching "Bridgerton," that’s not your fault. That’s just a happy little coincidence.
And if that “to fold” pile gets too big or you have some ironing to do, you may just be forced to binge-watch several episodes. That could be a sacrifice you’re willing to make, you know, for the sake of the family. Not because you need to stay until they reveal the identity of Lady Whistledown or anything. Of course not.
See what I’m getting at here?
Laundry doesn’t have to the bad guy. Instead, laundry can be your secret ally in the fight to get more “me” time.
That’s because laundry gives you permission to multitask in a fun way for once. That growing pile of laundry to fold is actually your excuse, nay, reason, to binge-watch all of those shows your spouse didn’t want to watch anyway.
Laundry isn’t really a chore at all. Instead, it's your golden ticket to guilt-free, guilty pleasure TV time.
When you realize that, you may even start to love laundry like I do.
Or not, in which case, I will happily celebrate National Laundry Day alone while I binge-watch "Bridgerton" and fold a bunch of socks.
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.