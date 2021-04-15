On National Laundry Day, this mom admits one of her greatest secrets

No one can say you’re being unproductive while you are doing laundry. No one can say you’re not helping around the house while you’re pairing up socks and folding T-shirts.

You are obviously being productive and helping out. I mean, just look at that massive pile of shirts you just folded.

If it just so happens you can fold laundry while also watching "Bridgerton," that’s not your fault. That’s just a happy little coincidence.

And if that “to fold” pile gets too big or you have some ironing to do, you may just be forced to binge-watch several episodes. That could be a sacrifice you’re willing to make, you know, for the sake of the family. Not because you need to stay until they reveal the identity of Lady Whistledown or anything. Of course not.

See what I’m getting at here?

Laundry doesn’t have to the bad guy. Instead, laundry can be your secret ally in the fight to get more “me” time.

That’s because laundry gives you permission to multitask in a fun way for once. That growing pile of laundry to fold is actually your excuse, nay, reason, to binge-watch all of those shows your spouse didn’t want to watch anyway.