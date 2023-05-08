Check out four items we've reviewed that you need to try this May!
* * * Gellydrop Nails
Ohora semicured gel nail strips are similar in concept to other nail strips available. The main difference is these strips, sold by Gellydrops, are thicker and they set with a UV LED light.
Our tester said, "I'm terribly hard on my nails and don’t even try regular polish anymore. I was instantly in love with these strips. They adhered well and gave my nails added strength. I got two tiny chips on day 12 but they were small enough I could live with them. The strips stayed on for 19 days before I removed them due to nail growth, not because they were falling off."
Gellydrops also sells a remover that works well and was odor free.
Where to find them: gellydrops.com, $13-20, depending on style Travel Sling Bag
The Nomatic Navigator Collapsible Sling Bag is perfect for travel or everyday use.
When traveling, this sling folds up smaller than a tennis ball for convenient packing.
This versatile bag has two zippered compartments and some smaller pockets inside the large compartment for organization. It holds a deceiving amount for its size.
Our reviewer noted they were able to carry a decent sized camera lens in the bag. They also noted the sling bag has held up extremely well with daily use.
Where to find: nomatic.com, $59.99 Sticker Suncatcher Kit
This kit comes with everything you need to decorate seven suncatchers based on the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
"This was the perfect spring time craft. My 3 year old needed to be guided but my 8 and 5 year olds were completely independent," an Omaha mom said.
She noted that placing the suncatchers on a white piece of paper while decorating made it easier for the kids to see what they were doing. The butterfly has specific sticker shapes, so make sure to start with that one.
"We finished our time together by reading the story and it was a lot of fun!"
Where to find: amazon.com, $14.99 Occlusion Eye Patches
Developed by a mom whose son fought wearing an eye patch, See Worthy has a line of super fun, kid-friendly designs that will have your child excited about having to wear an eye patch.
Each pack contains 48 patches in four fun designs. There are more than a dozen themed design packs to choose from.
The company also has a line of port covers.
Where to find: worthybrands.com, $28.50
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
City Council President Pete Festersen stands next to the empty seat belonging to Councilman Vinny Palermo at City Hall on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Nebraska head football coach Frank Solich visits Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The main room in a mid-century architecture time capsule home that is being sold, along with its furnishings in an estate sale in Bellevue.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Riley McCauley visits the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., with his class from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., visit , on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Students from Omaha Nation High School, in Macy, Neb., look at a model of the campus while visiting the Genoa Indian Industrial School Museum in Genoa, Neb., on Tuesday. Most of the students have family members who attended the federal boarding school for Native children, which closed in 1934.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad tags out Millard South's Cam Kozeal at home to end the top half of the fifth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cam Kozeal fields a high throw as Millard West's Ben Sterbens steals second base in the fourth inning during the Metro conference final on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over Heartland of America Park, still under construction, on the RiverFront in downtown Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck and a bald eagle head away from a wildfire near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Flames can be seen at a wildfire near the marina at N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter drops water on a wildfire south of Lake Waconda, near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Ritz, 7, watches a National Guard helicopter scoops up water from Lake Waconda to fight a wildfire near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland firefighter Adam Peterson throws a smoldering chunk of wood onto a pile while performing "mop-up duty" just south of Lake Waconda on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule answers a question for the media on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joshua Fleeks talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A cyclist crosses north across Dodge Street on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
One of the sculptures in the Durham Museum is covered with plastic during renovations on Thursday. Many of them had already been moved to accommodate work in the Great Hall.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine south of Stuart, Iowa, as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (82) catches the ball in a Nebraska football spring practice in Lincoln on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Do–a-Mu–oz, a freshman, and hundreds of other students walk out of school on Transgender Day of Visibility outside Omaha Central High School on Friday. Students are protesting LB574 and LB575 in the Nebraska Legislature, which would ban certain gender-affirming care for youth and would prevent trans youth from competing in girls sports, respectively. "Equality before the law" is the Nebraska state motto.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
