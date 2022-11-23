On Our Radar: 5 to try

BlendJet 2

This portable blender takes smoothie making to the next level. I admit I was skeptical that a rechargeable blender could have the power to crush ice. But its super powerful technology really does power through the ice, frozen fruit, or leafy greens in no time. It comes in a host of fun colors and has an optional add-on 32-ounce jar to double your capacity. The company’s website has many recipes and they also offer ready-to-blend smoothie and latte mixes — just add ice and milk. This will be a great addition to your kitchen as well as being perfect for keeping at the office, taking camping, or along on kids’ activities. blendjet.com; BlendJet 2, 49.95; XL jar, 29.95

TowerBall

If you’ve played cornhole, you’re probably pretty familiar with this style of lawn game. Great for all ages and group sizes, the four-sided, 360-degree toss game is the ultimate casual group competition. Includes collapsible tower, 8 hackey-style balls, and backpack carry case. 100% weatherproof materials, playable indoors or outdoors. calibergames.com, $189.99

EcoSoul palm plates

These plates grow on trees! Made from ultra-sustainable, naturally-fallen palm leaves — you can feel good with every bite. The durable, wood-like feel won’t buckle under pressure, so you can fill your plate with firsts, seconds … and thirds. Plus, each one has its own unique variation in texture and color (compliments of Mother Nature). They are available in 8- and 10-inch round and square plates. www.ecosoulhome.com, 50 10-inch round plates for $28.99

Doozy Dice

Need a game that’s more family friendly? Doozy Dice is an addictive game of strategy and chance with twists and turns on every roll. Easy to learn and fun to play again and again. Their team had so much fun creating Doozy Dice. They found themselves laughing and having a ton of fun at the twists and turns of the dice. amazon.com, $19.99

A Year of Gratitude

This page-a-calendar invites deep exploration of what it means to open yourself up to the gifts available to you, with daily inspirations, blessings, questions for reflection, affirmations (I greet each passing moment as precious), and thoughtful quotes. Plus Gratefulness Practices to help you nurture a positive outlook: Cultivating a sense of astonishment about your comforts — running water, a laptop, a refrigerator — helps keep you grateful. bookwormomaha.com, $16.99