On our radar: Five tools to help gardeners

They fit like a glove

Gardener Karen Scdoris received the Foxgloves second-skin gloves from a friend and thought they were amazing. “I like the grip not only for weeding, but for the steering wheel on the lawn mower,” she said. She also liked that wet soil does not leak through to your fingers or hand. “The fact that they are washable is icing on the cake.” $28, thegrommet.com

Can you dig it?

This Alterra 24-inch planting auger works on almost any drill to make quick work of digging small holes for bulbs or small plants. Using it can help reduce hand fatigue if you’re planting lots of things and may be easier for some folks when dealing with heavier soils. There’s also a larger version that works on larger drills and impact drivers for larger planting holes. $19.98, homedepot.com

‘Weed’s worst nightmare’

That’s how reviewer John Porter described the hula hoe. It’s a blade that you pull just under the surface soil to cut weeds off at the root. Since it is a small blade it pulls through the soil pretty easily and can maneuver easily around plants in the garden. You can make quick work of a large garden area when dealing with weeds. It’s been around a while but just seems to be catching on. It’s also known as a scuffle hoe, stirrup hoe or action hoe. $27.98, lowes.com

It does everything

This battery powered “multi” tool made by Ryobi comes as a weed trimmer, but you buy interchangeable heads to turn it into an edger, tiller, leaf blower, snow thrower, chainsaw, etc. You can find this type of tool under several different brands, but the Ryobi is the one that our garden reviewer settled on because of the options of tools. “I like that you can have multiple power tools but only have one motor and battery,” he said. “It definitely saves space in the shed and the tools are perfect for folks with smaller yards.” $169 for base and weed trimmer attachment, additional attachments sold separately, homedepot.com

A multi-took for gardeners

Our garden expert loves multi-tools and the Hori Hori Ultimate knife fits that description. The knife is sharp enough to cut down plants and other things but can also be used as a spade. Some also come with measurement markings on the blade to dig holes to planting depth, a metal cap on the end of the handle to work as a hammer, a serrated saw edge to cut bigger stems and a twine cutter/bottle opener. $55 for knife and sheath, barebonesliving.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.