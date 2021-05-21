One mom's tips for talking about finances in a blended family

3. Make a decision when it comes to spending for your blended family, and try to stick with it. There is no perfect balance in a blended family when it comes to funds coming in and expenses going out. Some families will need to account for children’s expenses separately, while others may not. Some might choose to operate more like a typical family with all the funds combined to support the whole. There’s no right or wrong answer, but in my experience, working together to come up with a plan on how money will support your household and sticking with it, is one of the best things you can do.

4. A couple who budgets together stays together. Someone should stitch that on a pillow. Agreeing on a monthly budget and having a way to track expenditures is one of the best things my husband and I have done over the years. We both have access to our bank accounts and our budget app, and can monitor our progress in real time. When we first were married, we decided to “wing it” and argued more than we would have wanted. Now we have a standing reminder on the calendar to review the budget together and honestly never argue about it.