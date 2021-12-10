One of Omaha's biggest and most popular Christmas lighting displays is ending soon. Here's why

If you’ve never driven past the house of Marc and Deb Hansen this time of year, 2021 is a good time to start.
It’ll also be your last chance.
After more than 30 years, the La Vista couple are permanently turning off the lights on the very popular Christmas display at their house, which is at 10407 Elm Hurst Drive.
“I’m not as mobile as I used to be,” Marc said about the couple’s decision to end the show, which they call “Twas the Light Before Christmas.”
Plus, the 67-year-old said, Deb doesn’t like him getting up on the roof.
"He needs a spotter," Deb said. “And our neighbor gets really worried when he’s up there."
In total, Marc estimates there are 70,000 lights in their display. Their mega tree alone has 10,000 lights, he said. Plus, there are numerous inflatables and other displays, including homemade pieces, which are Marc’s favorite. He especially loves the wooden cutout of Santa’s workshop they made about 30 years ago and use every couple of years as a photo opportunity for visitors.
About 15 years ago, the couple added a computerized part to the display, which people can listen to by tuning into 103.5 FM. There are also speakers outside so people can still enjoy the music while they walk around.
This year's hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. until anywhere between 11 p.m. and midnight depending on the stream of people visiting.
Marc also said he depends on family to come help set up parts he can’t do, and he doesn’t want to “burden” them when they have their own houses to decorate.
The Hansens, who are both retired after long careers at Cox Communications, called the decision to end their display bittersweet.
As a child growing up near 78th and Pacific Streets, Marc loved going around town and seeing Christmas lights with his family. He and his dad used to decorate their own house, and his dad would create handmade decorations for their display.
“I enjoyed it so much that I started doing it myself,” Marc said. “Everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve decorated.”
Once the couple married in 1990, it blossomed even more. Deb would come up with the ideas for the three houses the couple has lived in, and Marc would bring them to life.
The display has been a labor of love for Marc. He starts putting decorations up over Halloween weekend, since “this is Nebraska and the weather can do whatever it wants.” Programming the music — five songs in total — takes about a month, Marc said.
“When Marc starts decorating, he has blinders on, and I actually lose him for a couple of months out in the yard,” Deb said.
The couple’s five children have also been a huge part of the house’s display. Years ago, the family would dress up in costume — the kids as mini Santas, reindeer, gingerbread people or toy soldiers, while Marc and Deb would be Santa and Mrs. Claus — and hand out hundreds of candy canes to kids.
Even though their kids are grown with children of their own — the couple has six grandchildren — they still help their parents, whether it’s setting decorations up or taking over as Santa and Mrs. Claus to hand out candy canes.
The couple hopes family members will carry on some of the tradition — even if it’s not to such epic proportions. Many of Marc’s bins, boxes, a “man cave” and an attic full of Christmas items and displays have been claimed by family, and the couple will keep some for a much smaller display. The rest will be sold at a later date.
While both Marc and Deb are excited for the next chapter of their lives — like being able to go on vacation this time of year instead of being home to host the light show — they will miss so much about having the display, which will run through Jan. 1. (It could be disrupted depending on the weather.)
hey have loved the steady stream of people stopping by their house — Marc estimates they saw a few thousand people a night in their previous house — and being able to talk with them. They've enjoyed receiving letters and hand-drawn pictures of their house from people and children over the years. They will never forget the marriage proposals that happened in their yard (including one of their sons). And handing out candy canes to kids and seeing their excitement was a big highlight, especially for Marc.
“I will miss the kids coming to see it and enjoy it,” he said. “That’s what’s driven me all these years. I remember as a kid how much I enjoyed it.”
To the thousands upon thousands of people who have come to visit the Hansens over the years, the couple has just two words: "Thank you."
"It’s been a privilege to do this for the community," Marc said. "It’s our way of giving back. We don’t do much else, but this is one thing I’ve done for a long time."
"We’ve had a lot of fun over the years, and we’ll definitely miss it," Deb said.