One of Omaha's biggest and most popular Christmas lighting displays is ending soon. Here's why

“When Marc starts decorating, he has blinders on, and I actually lose him for a couple of months out in the yard,” Deb said.

The couple’s five children have also been a huge part of the house’s display. Years ago, the family would dress up in costume — the kids as mini Santas, reindeer, gingerbread people or toy soldiers, while Marc and Deb would be Santa and Mrs. Claus — and hand out hundreds of candy canes to kids.

Even though their kids are grown with children of their own — the couple has six grandchildren — they still help their parents, whether it’s setting decorations up or taking over as Santa and Mrs. Claus to hand out candy canes.

The couple hopes family members will carry on some of the tradition — even if it’s not to such epic proportions. Many of Marc’s bins, boxes, a “man cave” and an attic full of Christmas items and displays have been claimed by family, and the couple will keep some for a much smaller display. The rest will be sold at a later date.