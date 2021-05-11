Organizing baby's domain: Diapers, keepsakes and all those clothes

A baby’s room is such a sweet and peaceful space. That is until the baby arrives. Newborns demand a lot of attention, so you won’t have time to maintain a complicated system. Here’s how to minimize the steps to get things done.

Changing table

This is the work zone of a baby’s room. Your arms are going to be full and busy with the baby. You need to keep everything close and simple for your sanity and your baby’s safety.

Necessities, including diapers, wipes, clothes and maybe a toy, should be within arm’s reach. If you install shelves above the changing table, make sure they are secure and nothing dangerous or breakable sits on them. Keep a laundry basket and a trash bin for soiled diapers nearby.

Memorabilia

You are going to receive some precious gifts when the baby arrives. Designate a space to keep them together. This might be a basket on a shelf or a dresser.