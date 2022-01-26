Ouch! Here are 8 tips for dealing with your kid's smashed, broken or dislocated finger

If you're a parent, you're probably familiar with the ear-piercing scream of a child who has closed a finger in a door, smashed it under something, banged it with a hammer or slammed it beneath a skateboard.

However, many parents aren’t quite sure exactly what medical attention — if any — is needed when fingers are smashed.

Most incidents involving a smashed finger do not call for the attention of a doctor. Most likely the only damage will be swelling and bruising of the soft tissue of the finger and the bones underneath, as well as some minor cuts and blood blisters.

In such instances, soaking the finger in cold water immediately after the accident and taking acetaminophen or ibuprofen will help to relieve the pain and swelling. No further treatment is usually needed.

Some injuries, however, are more serious and will need medical attention. So how exactly do you care for a smashed finger? Read on.

1. Superficial cuts. Apply pressure to the cut with sterile gauze for 10 minutes to stop the bleeding. Clean the cut with soap and water for five minutes then apply an antibiotic and a bandage.