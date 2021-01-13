Ouch, that's hot! How to care for and prevent burns

Most burn injuries occur in the home. Common daily functions, such as running hot bath water, boiling a pot of water or heating food in a microwave can be dangerous for toddlers and young children.

Below are some suggestions to help decrease burn injuries in your home:

• Teach your child that irons, ovens, burners and grills are very hot and that he should never touch them.

• Use the back burners when possible. If you need to use a front burner, turn pot handles toward the back and never leave utensils in the pot.

• Do not hold your child while cooking.

• Use microwave safe containers for heating food and always test the temperature of the food before giving it to your child.

• Test bath water temperature with your forearm before placing your child in the water. Keep hot water heater set to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

• Use a cool-mist humidifier instead of a steamer

Types burns

Even with lots of warnings and careful supervision, your child may still find a hot spot. To treat a burn you must first recognize the type of burn. There are four degrees of burns: