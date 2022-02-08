Our family's first time with COVID was fine. Here's why the second time was way worse

Despite our safety precautions and preventative measures, my family of seven recently caught COVID for the second time.

The first time we came down with it was last March, before vaccines and shortened quarantine limits. I showed the first symptoms just hours before the rest of my family presented signs that they’d also managed to catch it. We shut ourselves in our house for 10 days, learned the ins and outs of grocery delivery and had our first positive up-the-nose testing experience.

Our second experience was nearly identical. At least at first.

I showed symptoms initially, followed quickly by the rest of the family. It being our second time, we knew exactly what to do. We scheduled COVID tests right away to make it official, canceled all our plans, informed our schools and work of our absences and made plans to make the best out of our five days together.

Which, of course, quickly went awry.

The first time we got sick, we hardly felt the effects. We suffered loss of taste and smell, had some mild fatigue and head cold symptoms. But overall, we felt pretty good, so we were truly able to enjoy our time at home together.