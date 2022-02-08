Our family's first time with COVID was fine. Here's why the second time was way worse

Despite our safety precautions and preventative measures, my family of seven recently caught COVID for the second time.
The first time we came down with it was last March, before vaccines and shortened quarantine limits. I showed the first symptoms just hours before the rest of my family presented signs that they’d also managed to catch it. We shut ourselves in our house for 10 days, learned the ins and outs of grocery delivery and had our first positive up-the-nose testing experience.
Our second experience was nearly identical. At least at first.
I showed symptoms initially, followed quickly by the rest of the family. It being our second time, we knew exactly what to do. We scheduled COVID tests right away to make it official, canceled all our plans, informed our schools and work of our absences and made plans to make the best out of our five days together.
Which, of course, quickly went awry.
The first time we got sick, we hardly felt the effects. We suffered loss of taste and smell, had some mild fatigue and head cold symptoms. But overall, we felt pretty good, so we were truly able to enjoy our time at home together.
We spent the 10 days baking, watercolor painting, playing games together and watching family movies. My husband and I both worked through our time at home. And we even caught up on some cleaning projects that we’d been meaning to get to. Sure, we were a little itchy to leave the house by the last day, but we genuinely enjoyed our time at home together as a family and dreaded going back to real life.
We might as well have been a Hallmark movie that first quarantine — which totally set us up to fail the second time around.
For starters, we felt much worse the second time than we did the first. While symptoms seemed to present and then retreat much quicker than our first bout, we felt them much stronger. So that might have been a reason why there was nothing sweet or idyllic about this last lockdown.
There was no serene painting or sweet cuddling while family movies played for happy kids. All of us stayed at each other’s throats for five days, snarling about so much as breathing too close to each other. The kids fought, the grownups snapped and the only thing that saved our time at home was the continued baking projects. Thank goodness we didn’t lose our sense of taste this round. We all benefited from daily sugary treats.
We attempted a few family movies that ended in kicking all the kids out of the living room since they were unable to be quiet or even sit next to each other without yelling. We attempted a family game, too, that ended in whining, complaining and eventually a total kid mutiny. My husband, Zach, was able to squeeze some work in, but I was forced to abandon mine altogether. There was nothing Hallmark-y about this stretch at home. We were about as opposite as that first happy family as possible.
By the end of the five days, we had managed to co-exist in a neutral sort of peace. My two daughters and I ordered an Amazon nail dip kit and accomplished manicures. We finally found some board games that didn’t make us want to kill each other. And, eventually, we settled down enough to survive a movie together. But all of us were ready for real life again at the end of those very long five days.
I’m sure some of our changed behavior had to do with legitimately feeling sicker than we had before. But I’m amazed at how the same family can go through similar experiences in completely different ways. We’re hoping we don’t have to go through this a third time, but I will be better prepared for it if we do. Starting with mandatory alone time in opposite corners of the house — before we attempt any togetherness.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.