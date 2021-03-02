Our kids are back at school, and our youngest isn't handling it well

The baby in our family just turned 4 in December.

Saxon is the youngest of five kids. He's 10 years younger than our oldest child and there’s a four-year difference between him and our next youngest child. Being the baby by such a large margin has meant he enjoys a wonderful relationship with all of his siblings.

My first four are all very close together, separated at most by two years. They grew up in the typical sibling way — wrestling, fighting, yelling, arguing, etc. But Saxon is special. Everyone loves Saxon and everyone spoils him. Everyone goes out of their way to make sure he has what he needs, gets what he wants and knows he is loved.

The natural consequence to this — other than being spoiled — is his siblings are his most favorite people on the planet. He adores them. He looks up to them. They’re his heroes, his best friends and caretakers.

So when the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down a year ago, it meant he got to have all his siblings home with him at all times. He was living his very best life.