Our kids are back at school, and our youngest isn't handling it well

The baby in our family just turned 4 in December.
Saxon is the youngest of five kids. He's 10 years younger than our oldest child and there’s a four-year difference between him and our next youngest child. Being the baby by such a large margin has meant he enjoys a wonderful relationship with all of his siblings.
My first four are all very close together, separated at most by two years. They grew up in the typical sibling way — wrestling, fighting, yelling, arguing, etc. But Saxon is special. Everyone loves Saxon and everyone spoils him. Everyone goes out of their way to make sure he has what he needs, gets what he wants and knows he is loved.
The natural consequence to this — other than being spoiled — is his siblings are his most favorite people on the planet. He adores them. He looks up to them. They’re his heroes, his best friends and caretakers.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down a year ago, it meant he got to have all his siblings home with him at all times. He was living his very best life.
For almost an entire year, his brothers were at his beck and call to play with him. His sisters were there to get him snacks, make him lunch and carry out his every little whim. Even when school resumed last fall, they were still home remote learning. They were available at breaks, lunches and even during some of their classes.
When the older four finally went back to school full time at the end of January, Saxon couldn’t even remember a time without them. He was too little to really remember life pre-pandemic. We tried to prepare him the best we could, but he didn’t have a mental milestone for what it would be like to have his siblings gone all the time until it happened.
Since then, he’s had a hard time adjusting to the change. He’s been clingy, whiny and obstinate. He wants to go with me to Costco and then cries the entire time because he wants to go home.
His grandma asked him to go to a book fair with her and then to lunch, and he held onto me, sobbing and refusing to let go. Fifteen minutes later, I had to finally untangle myself from his death grip and leave him screaming for me while I made a quick getaway.
He’s impossible to please right now, and naughty in a way I’ve never had to deal with. It’s one thing to have school normalized again, but it’s another thing to struggle through Saxon’s difficult adjustment period.
Eventually he’ll adapt to this hard and (at least for him) unexpected change. He went from constant companionship to being the lone wolf. He lost his favorite people to the school system and doesn’t really understand why. He went from lazy mornings and easy afternoons to hectic drops-offs and pick-ups. His whole world changed in a big way.
Thankfully, spring break is coming up. And summer isn’t too far away. The older he gets, the easier these transitions will be. And next school year, he’ll be in his own half-day preschool class.
Until then, we’ll weather these ups and downs and work through the fits and temper tantrums. But most of all, we’ll be grateful for that special time he was able to share with his siblings in the year of remote learning.
What an unexpected blessing from an otherwise difficult season.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.